Bellucci, Rochus advance at Heineken Open

Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil and Belgian wild card Olivier Rochus were among the winners Monday at the Heineken Open.

The eighth-seeded Bellucci posted a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 win over Belgian David Goffin, while Rochus -- last year's Auckland runner-up to David Ferrer -- notched a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 triumph over Spaniard Albert Ramos.

Ferrer is this year's top seed in Auckland, a final tune-up for the year's first Grand Slam -- the Australian Open. The Spaniard has a bye into the second round.

The first day of play also produced a pair of minor upsets, as Belgian veteran Xavier Malisse and American Brian Baker knocked off seeded players. Malisse eliminated seventh-seeded Martin Klizan of Slovakia, 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-3, while Baker took out fifth-seeded Jerzy Janowicz of Poland, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

Eight more first-round matches are on tap for Tuesday.