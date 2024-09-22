Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

Bears' Caleb Williams comes 1 yard short of 1st touchdown pass after Hail Mary heave

Williams already set a career high in passing yards at halfitme

Ryan Gaydos
Published
close
The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts struggled in the first half of their Week 3 matchup on Sunday, with both teams combining for only seven points despite each compiling more than 150 total yards.

The Colts had a 7-0 lead at the half but Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams nearly tied the game with what would have been the first touchdown pass of his career.

Caleb Williams runs

Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis chases Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Christine Tannous/IndyStar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Williams was lucky enough to spike the ball at the Colts’ 45-yard line for a chance at the Hail Mary throw. On 4th-and-2, and one second remaining on the clock, Williams threw a deep pass to the end zone. The ball was batted around and toward the field of play when D.J. Moore caught it.

Moore tried to reach across the goal line for the touchdown but two Colts defenders stopped him. Williams was 1-yard short of the score. Instead, he had a 44-yard completion as the two teams hit the locker room.

Caleb Williams takes the snap

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams reaches for the snap Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Christine Tannous/IndyStar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Williams was 16-of-27 with 213 passing yards and an interception. He was also sacked once. The passing yards total is already more than what he did in his first two games. He had 93 yards in a win over the Tennessee Titans and 174 yards in last week’s loss to the Houston Texans.

Caleb Williams hands the ball off

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams hands the ball to running back D'Andre Swift on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, during the Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Christine Tannous/IndyStar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

But through the first two quarters against the Colts, he’s still searching for a passing touchdown.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.