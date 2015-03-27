Baylor edges Texas Tech to remain undefeated

Brittney Griner filled the stat sheet with 18 51 decision over Texas Tech to remain the nation's lone undefeated team.

Destiny Williams added 16 points and 10 boards for Baylor (27-0, 14-0 Big 12), which clinched at least a share of its first back-to-back and third all-time conference title.

Texas A&M and Oklahoma are tied for second place in the Big 12 with identical 9-4 records.

Monique Smalls had 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Red Raiders (17-9, 5-9), while Kierra Mallard contributed 10 points in Texas Tech's fourth loss in six games.

Baylor opened the game with a 9-0 run to take the early lead, but Texas Tech responded with an 11-1 swing to go ahead, 11-10, just past the seven-minute mark of the opening half.

Texas Tech later held a 26-17 lead before Baylor recorded six of the next eight points to get within five and trailed, 35-30, at the break.

The Bears didn't make a shot from the floor over the opening four-plus minutes of the second half as Texas Tech stretched its lead to 39-32, but Terran Condrey snapped Baylor's offensive drought with a three-pointer, sparking a 9-2 run by the Bears to take a 42-41 lead.

A Chynna Brown trey put the Red Raiders back on top, but Condrey responded with another three and the Bears never trailed again.

After a Casey Morris jumper tied the game at 46 with a little over eight minutes left in the game, the Bears reeled off an 8-1 spurt to take control and Griner put the game away with a pair of free throws in the closing seconds.