Baseball legend Wade Boggs announces battle with prostate cancer

Most of Wade Boggs’ battles came against countless pitchers during his 18-year Major League Baseball career, but currently, he is up against his toughest challenge yet.

The 12-time All-Star and World Series champion announced Saturday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"I’ve never been a goal oriented person but with the strength and support of my family and my faith in God I’m going to ring that damn bell," Boggs wrote on X with a picture of a prostate cancer guide.

Boggs, 66, played in 2,439 games over his career with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He was a five-time batting champion with the Red Sox and earned American League MVP votes nine times.

The best days of his career were with the Red Sox, but he finally got his World Series ring with the Yankees in 1996. He batted .311 with 80 runs scored that year. It was the final time he was an All-Star.

In the 1996 World Series, Boggs was 3-for-11 with two RBI as the Yankees defeated the Atlanta Braves in six games. It was the first World Series of a dynastic era for the Yankees. Boggs wrapped his career with the Devil Rays.

He joined the 3,000-hit club during his career and finished with 3,010. He also had 118 home runs and batted .328.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.