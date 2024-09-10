Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne says sports bettors have sent him Venmo requests asking for money after loss

Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne has revealed that college football bettors have been in his Venmo requests, asking for him to send them money after losing to the California Golden Bears on Saturday.

Legalized sports betting has led to numerous interactions between athletes and fans, most of which are not pleasant, as they lose money based on the athlete’s performance.

That apparently is the case for Thorne, whose Tigers fell to the Golden Bears, 21-14, at home on Saturday, moving Auburn to 1-1 on the season.

During an appearance on "The Next Round," Thorne was asked about the criticism he faces from fans, to which he responded with people hitting him up on his Venmo account asking for their bets paid back.

"They’re definitely not sending cash," Thorne said. "When they lose money, they want the money back. But when they win money on a parlay, no one’s ever sending any money."

Unfortunately, in today’s modernized sports-betting world, where commercials and ads pop up all over during broadcasts and on social media promoting apps to place bets on game day, interactions like this from fans toward athletes like Thorne will continue to happen.

Whether it is that criticism, or simply walking down the street like the quarterback said happens from time to time, he knows how to keep the outside noise from getting in.

"You have to go back to where your foundation is in life, and for me, that’s my faith and my family. Just doing that, but also keeping the focus on what’s next," he explained.

Thorne is in his fifth collegiate season, his second with the Tigers, after spending his first three years at Michigan State. After a solid performance in the win over Alabama A&M, Thorne was just 14-for-27 passing with one touchdown and four interceptions.

This came after he threw for four touchdowns and no interceptions in the win over A&M.

Thorne and the Tigers will look to bounce back this week against New Mexico at home.

