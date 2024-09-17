Arch Manning's mom gets all the credit for his speed after breakout game for Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning seized the opportunity on Saturday when he was thrust into the game against UTSA following Quinn Ewers’ injury.

Manning electrified the offense with a 67-yard rushing touchdown to go along with four passing touchdowns in the Longhorns’ 56-7 win.

Manning’s wheels were something most fans hadn’t seen from someone with his football background. His grandfather, Archie, and his uncle, Peyton, each had 18 career rushing touchdowns. His other uncle, Eli, had seven.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Where does he get his speed from? Arch’s father, Cooper, said it was from his mother.

"Definitely got his speed from mom," Cooper, the older brother of Peyton and Eli, wrote in a post on Instagram.

Arch Manning’s mother is Ellen Heidingsfelder. She mostly stays out of the spotlight, but is known as a highly successful Louisiana lawyer. According to Crumbs and Chaos, she played volleyball and track and field when she was younger.

The Texas quarterback is still set to be the backup to Ewers even when he does return from injury. But the Longhorns got a clear picture of what Manning can bring to the offense when he does finally get a chance to start.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS' COLLEGE FOOTBALL WINNERS AND LOSERS: WEEK 3

Ewers is questionable to play against Louisiana-Monroe.

"I don't do anything," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday, via ESPN. "Arch is just another guy on our team, and the reason I'm able to do that is because that's who Arch is every day. He's the selfless teammate. He cares about the guys on the team. He cares about Quinn. They've got a great relationship. He works his tail off. He wants to play good football for them, because he knows how hard everybody's working.

"So, I literally don't address it with him. I don't address it with the team. He's just part of the team."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas took over the No. 1 spot in the latest AP poll.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.