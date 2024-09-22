Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Sky

Angel Reese MVP vote sparks scrutiny on social media

Reese earned a single 4th-place vote

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese had a solid rookie season in the WNBA and might have made a run for the Rookie of the Year award if not for a wrist injury.

However, a potential WNBA MVP run was not in the cards for Reese, nor was it really for any other rookie, though some had thrown Caitlin Clark’s name in the ring as she helped lead the Indiana Fever to a nice run post Olympics to get the team into the playoffs as a No. 6 seed.

Angel Reese at an NFL game

WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sept. 22, 2024. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

Clark did finish fourth in the WNBA MVP voting, though she did not earn any first-place votes as Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson won the hardware unanimously. Reese garnered exactly one vote.

Reese received a fourth-place vote for the award, which earned her three points. She averaged a double-double – 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. Reese earning the vote sparked questions on social media.

Angel Reese boxes out

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, #5, and forward Michaela Onyenwere, #12, defend against Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston, #7, during the first half at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Aug. 30, 2024. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

"Woke up again a very blessed girl. a very happy girl," Reese wrote on X.

Chicago failed to make the playoffs after making it five consecutive times and winning the WNBA title in 2021 under then-head coach James Wade.

Angel Reese ties her hair back

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, #5, walks on the court during the first half at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Aug. 25, 2024. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

Chennedy Carter led the team with 17.5 points per game and only started 20 of the 35 games she appeared in. She did not receive an MVP vote. Marina Mabrey had 14 points per game, but she was traded to the Connecticut Sun before the Olympic break. Reese was behind her in that category.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.