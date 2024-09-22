Angel Reese MVP vote sparks scrutiny on social media

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese had a solid rookie season in the WNBA and might have made a run for the Rookie of the Year award if not for a wrist injury.

However, a potential WNBA MVP run was not in the cards for Reese, nor was it really for any other rookie, though some had thrown Caitlin Clark’s name in the ring as she helped lead the Indiana Fever to a nice run post Olympics to get the team into the playoffs as a No. 6 seed.

Clark did finish fourth in the WNBA MVP voting, though she did not earn any first-place votes as Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson won the hardware unanimously. Reese garnered exactly one vote.

Reese received a fourth-place vote for the award, which earned her three points. She averaged a double-double – 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. Reese earning the vote sparked questions on social media.

"Woke up again a very blessed girl. a very happy girl," Reese wrote on X.

Chicago failed to make the playoffs after making it five consecutive times and winning the WNBA title in 2021 under then-head coach James Wade.

Chennedy Carter led the team with 17.5 points per game and only started 20 of the 35 games she appeared in. She did not receive an MVP vote. Marina Mabrey had 14 points per game, but she was traded to the Connecticut Sun before the Olympic break. Reese was behind her in that category.