Alabama coach preps players for 'grizzly bears' as team heads to Wisconsin for big matchup

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will hit the road to play the Wisconsin Badgers in one of the highly anticipated contests of the college football slate this weekend.

Crimson Tide wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard told reporters he is preparing his players for everything.

"Certainly they’re going to be big," he said, via AL.com. "They’re going to be physical. They’re going to be coming down hill and hit. That’s just the brand of football they play.

"Up in Wisconsin, it’s a little bit colder. It's a little bit more burly. There’s a few more beards out there coming out of facemasks and what not. I told them, ‘Just be prepared to see a bunch of grizzly bears up there. We’ve got to be able to go out there and defeat the grizzly bears."

It’s the first time Alabama will head to Madison, Wisconsin, to play the Badgers since 1928. There may have been more grizzly bears to face back then.

Alabama has the Kalen DeBoer era off to a solid start. The Crimson Tide made quick work of Western Kentucky and sputtered out of the gate against South Florida but eventually came away with the win.

Wisconsin is also 2-0 to start the year. Luke Fickell’s squad defeated Western Michigan and South Dakota.

The two teams kick off Saturday afternoon on FOX at Noon ET.