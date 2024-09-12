Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama coach preps players for 'grizzly bears' as team heads to Wisconsin for big matchup

Alabama and Wisconsin play Saturday on FOX

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Alabama: Can Kalen DeBoer lead the Tide to a win in his first road game as head coach? | Joel Klatt Show Video

Alabama: Can Kalen DeBoer lead the Tide to a win in his first road game as head coach? | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt broke down the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Wisconsin Badgers. He analyzed how freshman WR Ryan Williams has changed the Tide’s offense along with the run game.

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will hit the road to play the Wisconsin Badgers in one of the highly anticipated contests of the college football slate this weekend.

Crimson Tide wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard told reporters he is preparing his players for everything.

"Certainly they’re going to be big," he said, via AL.com. "They’re going to be physical. They’re going to be coming down hill and hit. That’s just the brand of football they play. 

Alabama helmets

Alabama Crimson Tide helmets after they beat the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 CFP national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Jan. 8, 2018. (John David Mercer/USA Today Sports)

"Up in Wisconsin, it’s a little bit colder. It's a little bit more burly. There’s a few more beards out there coming out of facemasks and what not. I told them, ‘Just be prepared to see a bunch of grizzly bears up there. We’ve got to be able to go out there and defeat the grizzly bears."

Jalen Milroe throws a pass

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe throws the ball against South Florida during the first half of a game Sept. 7, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.  (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

It’s the first time Alabama will head to Madison, Wisconsin, to play the Badgers since 1928. There may have been more grizzly bears to face back then.

Alabama has the Kalen DeBoer era off to a solid start. The Crimson Tide made quick work of Western Kentucky and sputtered out of the gate against South Florida but eventually came away with the win.

Wisconsin is also 2-0 to start the year. Luke Fickell’s squad defeated Western Michigan and South Dakota.

Tyler Van Dyke hands the ball off

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (10) hands the ball off to running back Cade Yacamelli (25) during the second half of a game against South Dakota Sept. 7, 2024, in Madison, Wis.  (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

The two teams kick off Saturday afternoon on FOX at Noon ET.

