Alabama AD Mal Moore's mostly Crimson career includes brief stint as Notre Dame assistant

Mal Moore's career has been intertwined with Bear Bryant, Nick Saban and Alabama football.

The Crimson Tide athletic director also worked for another member of college football's elite, spending three years as a Notre Dame assistant under Gerry Faust in the 1980s. The teams play Monday night in the BCS championship.

The career move came after Moore was passed over as successor to Bryant, who retired after the 1982 season.

The South Bend stop showed Moore the similarities in the programs, including great tradition, loads of championships and famed coaches like Knute Rockne and Ara Parseghian, Bryant and Nick Saban.

Moore was a Tide player or assistant coach for all but one of Bryant's 25-year run. The athletic director has been part of nine football national titles as a player, coach or administrator.