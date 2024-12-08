Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama AD makes case for Crimson Tide to get into College Football Playoff

Alabama was ranked No. 11 in the penultimate CFP rankings

Ryan Gaydos
Published
The Alabama Crimson Tide will learn Sunday whether they make the 12-team College Football Playoff despite failing to play for an SEC Championship this season.

Alabama was not a part of conference championship weekend and saw Georgia defeat Texas in overtime to win the SEC. Additionally, Alabama may have had a lock to make the Playoff if SMU held off Clemson, but Dabo Swinney’s Tigers won the ACC Championship in a stunner.

Ryan Williams makes the catch

Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams drops a pass while guarded by Auburn Tigers defensive back Jay Crawford at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Nov. 30, 2024. ( Jake Crandall/Advertiser/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Now, Alabama’s fate is in the hands of the College Football Playoff selection committee. Greg Byrne, the school’s athletics director, made his case for Alabama to be included.

"Strength of schedule matters," he wrote on X. "Not all schedules and conferences are created equal.

"Six of our eight wins are against bowl eligible teams and have come against some of the top teams in the SEC, including SEC champion Georgia."

Kalen DeBoer on the sidelines

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer is upset with officials after a personal foul call during the Auburn Tigers game in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 30, 2024. (Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images)

Byrne also included a graphic, showing that Alabama was No. 3 in opponents’ winning percentage, No. 17 in ESPN strength of schedule and had three wins against teams in the College Football Top 25 poll.

Alabama finished the regular season 9-3.

Alabama was ranked No. 11 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. The Miami Hurricanes were the first team on the outside looking in.

Jalen Milroe vs Sooners

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe passes against the Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma, on Nov. 23, 2024. (William Purnell-Imagn Images)

It’s all at the doorstep of the committee. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.