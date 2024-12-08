Alabama AD makes case for Crimson Tide to get into College Football Playoff

The Alabama Crimson Tide will learn Sunday whether they make the 12-team College Football Playoff despite failing to play for an SEC Championship this season.

Alabama was not a part of conference championship weekend and saw Georgia defeat Texas in overtime to win the SEC. Additionally, Alabama may have had a lock to make the Playoff if SMU held off Clemson, but Dabo Swinney’s Tigers won the ACC Championship in a stunner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Now, Alabama’s fate is in the hands of the College Football Playoff selection committee. Greg Byrne, the school’s athletics director, made his case for Alabama to be included.

"Strength of schedule matters," he wrote on X. "Not all schedules and conferences are created equal.

"Six of our eight wins are against bowl eligible teams and have come against some of the top teams in the SEC, including SEC champion Georgia."

CLEMSON'S DABO SWINNEY SAYS SMU 'BETTER BE' IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF AFTER BEATING THEM IN ACC TITLE GAME

Byrne also included a graphic, showing that Alabama was No. 3 in opponents’ winning percentage, No. 17 in ESPN strength of schedule and had three wins against teams in the College Football Top 25 poll.

Alabama finished the regular season 9-3.

Alabama was ranked No. 11 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. The Miami Hurricanes were the first team on the outside looking in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s all at the doorstep of the committee.