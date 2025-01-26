Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers' future with Jets will depend on new head coach, GM: report

Rodgers played the full 2024 season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Is Aaron Rodgers the right fit as the New York Jets' QB next season | Speak Video

Is Aaron Rodgers the right fit as the New York Jets' QB next season | Speak

Paul Pierce and Keyshawn Johnson engage in a debate over whether Aaron Rodgers is the right fit as the New York Jets' quarterback next season. Paul argues that Rodgers should stay, especially under the newly hired Aaron Glenn as the team's coach, ...

The New York Jets put together two of the most important pieces of their offseason with the hirings of Aaron Glenn as head coach and Darren Mougey as general manager.

Next on the list? Quarterback.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Aaron Rodgers vs Dolphins

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Dec. 8, 2024. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Aaron Rodgers played one of the two seasons he was with the Jets. The first season ended just as quickly as it began for the quarterback as he tore his Achilles four plays into the year. The 2024 season didn’t go as well as the team had planned, with Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas both getting canned during the year. New York finished 5-12.

Whether Rodgers returns as the Jets’ quarterback is still in question.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said in a video on Sunday that Rodgers had been adamant that whether he comes back to the Jets depends on the new leadership.

"Aaron Rodgers has been very clear that the decision about whether he comes back will be up to the new head coach and the new general manager. Aaron Glenn, to my understanding, is open to it, Rodgers as well. Expect those conversations to ramp up in the coming week," Rapoport said.

Rodgers vs Dolphins

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the Dolphins game in Miami Gardens on Dec. 8, 2024. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 10-time Pro Bowler had 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes as he played every game for the Jets.

If Rodgers does come back, New York may have a quandary at wide receiver to deal with.

Davante Adams has teased about playing elsewhere in 2025 and Garrett Wilson suggested he wanted to be traded out of New York.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tubi promo

Stream Super Bowl LIX for free on Tubi. (Tubi)

So, while two key organizational pieces were put into place, there still is a lot to be determined on how the roster will look come Week 1.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.