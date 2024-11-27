Chef George Duran's holiday nog pudding recipe

Holiday Nog Pudding

By Chef George Duran

Serves 8

Ingredients:

· 5 C. torn day-old bread

· 4 C. Holiday Nog, divided

· 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

· 1 teaspoon salt

· ⅓ cup cornstarch

· 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

· 1 cup pecan halves

· ¼ cup brown sugar

· 1 C. roughly chopped pecans

· ¼ cup butter, melted

· Berries for serving

Directions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 350F and grease a 9x9 baking dish with non-stick spray.

2. Place torn bread inside baking dish and in a large saucepan whisk in 2 cups Holiday Nog, cinnamon and salt. Bring to a simmer.

3. While it comes to a simmer, in a medium bowl mix remaining 2 cups Holiday Nog with cornstarch until fully combined. Once warmed Holiday Nog begins to simmer, slowly drizzle in cold Holiday Nog and allow to simmer again until thickened. Mix in vanilla extract and remove from heat.

4. Set aside a cup of the mixture and pour the remaining nog throughout the bread in the baking dish, mixing carefully to incorporate.

5. Top with chopped pecans and dot with butter.

6. Bake for 45 minutes, uncovered until bubbly and top is golden brown.

7. Reheat reserved cup of nog and drizzle on top of each slice. Serve with berries, if desired.