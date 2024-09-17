Expand / Collapse search
Stadium-sized asteroid deemed 'potentially hazardous' by NASA, is expected to move 'relatively close' to Earth

The asteroid is moving at around 20,000 miles per hour

Andrea Vacchiano
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is monitoring a massive asteroid that is expected to come close to Earth on Tuesday night.

The rocky object, which has been named 2024 ON, has a diameter of 950 feet, according to NASA's Asteroid Watch Dashboard. NASA has deemed the asteroid "stadium-sized" and reported it would be 621,000 miles from Earth on Tuesday night, which is considered relatively close.

Although the asteroid will be close enough to Earth to be deemed a "potentially hazardous object," it is unlikely that Earth will be impacted.

The asteroid is one of five that will pass by Earth over the next two days, but the other rocky objects will not come nearly as close as 2024 ON. The four asteroids will be between 1.1 to 3.9 million feet away from Earth, and three of the asteroids measure roughly 51 feet in diameter, which is the size of a house.

Stock image of asteroid near Earth

NASA announced that a stadium-sized asteroid would be passing "relatively close" to Earth on Tuesday. (iStock)

One of the asteroids, named 2013 FW13, measures around 510 feet in diameter and will pass by Earth on Wednesday.

NASA's Asteroid Watch Dashboard tracks "asteroids and comets that will make relatively close approaches to Earth." According to a data table, 2024 ON was traveling at around 8.8 kilometers per second on Tuesday morning, which is nearly 20,000 miles per hour.

2024 ON graph

2024 ON will be 621,000 miles from Earth on Tuesday night, NASA says. (NASA)

"The dashboard displays the date of closest approach, approximate object diameter, relative size and distance from Earth for each encounter," the organization's website explains.

"The dashboard displays the next five Earth approaches to within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometers or 19.5 times the distance to the moon); an object larger than about 150 meters that can approach the Earth to within this distance is termed a potentially hazardous object."

Fox News Digital reached out to NASA for additional information.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.