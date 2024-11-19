Wyoming judge strikes down state abortion laws, ruling them unconstitutional

A state judge knocked down two laws restricting abortion in Wyoming on Monday, ruling that they violated protections in the state's constitution that allow patients to determine the health care choices that are best for them.

The first law prohibited abortion entirely, with an exception for instances where the life of the mother is in jeopardy, or in cases involving rape or incest. The second law that was shot down was a first-of-its-kind ban on medication-induced abortions.

Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens said that the two statutes "impede the fundamental right to make health care decisions for an entire class of people, pregnant women."

"The Defendants have not established a compelling governmental interest to exclude pregnant women from fully realizing the protections afforded by the Wyoming Constitution during the entire term of their pregnancies, nor have the Defendants established that the Abortion Statutes accomplish their interest," Owens wrote. "The Court concludes that the Abortion Statutes suspend a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions during the entire term of a pregnancy and are not reasonable or necessary to protect the health and general welfare of the people."

Owens previously put a hold on Wyoming's bans last year while she heard arguments from both sides about the measures' constitutionality, or lack thereof.

The bans were challenged by a group of women, including two obstetricians and two nonprofit organizations.

"This is a wonderful day for the citizens of Wyoming — and women everywhere who should have control over their own bodies," said Julie Burkhart, the president of Wellspring Health Access, one of the lawsuit's plaintiffs.

The ruling comes after voters in seven states, earlier this month, passed ballot measures in support of reducing restrictions on abortions. Meanwhile, three states voted to keep their restrictions in place.

Currently, 13 states are enforcing abortion bans with limited exceptions, while four states have bans that begin six weeks into a woman's pregnancy, according to ABC News.