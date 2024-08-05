Trump-endorsed candidate wins GOP primary for Kansas' 2nd Congressional District

The race has been called for the Republican primary in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District.

Former Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was declared the winner of the GOP primary race on Tuesday.

The seat is currently represented by 36-year-old Rep. Jake LaTurner, who left it open after announcing he would not be seeking re-election this cycle.

"An America First Patriot and a true friend of MAGA, Derek is now running for Congress, where he will work tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Secure the Border, Uphold the Rule of Law, Support our Veterans, Strengthen our Military, Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, and Champion our Incredible Farmers and Ranchers," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post endorsing Schmidt. "Derek Schmidt has my Complete and Total Endorsement - HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

The primary saw a large pool of candidates, including former Health and Human Services official Jeff Kahrs, Michael Ogle, Shawn Tiffany, and Chad Young.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan handicapper, reported that the seat has been held "Solid Republican" for the last 30 years.