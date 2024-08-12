Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota

Trump-backed Marine veteran wins GOP primary in competitive Minnesota district

Challenger Tayler Rahm dropped out of the race in July and endorsed Trump-backed Joe Teirab

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
Ron Vitiello: Kamala Harris' border hypocrisy is off the charts Video

Ron Vitiello: Kamala Harris' border hypocrisy is off the charts

Former Acting ICE Director Ron Vitiello slams Kamala Harris for stances on the border and says the vice president has no desire to control the southern border crisis.

Former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab emerged as the winner in the Republican primary for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, setting up a competitive race against incumbent Democratic Rep. Angie Craig.

Teirab defeated Tayler Rahm, according to a call from The Associated Press Tuesday evening.

Teirab, who was endorsed in the race by former President Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was the better-funded candidate and was also backed by key House leaders, according to a report from The Associated Press.

MINNESOTA RIOTS CONTINUED AFTER WALZ TOOK ‘RESPONSIBILITY TO ENSURE’ THERE WOULDN’T BE CHAOS

Joe Teirab

Joe Teirab, running for congress in MN-02, speaks to Fox News Digital (Fox News Digital)

The Trump-backed Minnesotan, who is also a Marine Corps veteran, ran virtually uncontested in the race, with his only primary opponent, Tayler Rahm, dropping out of the race last month. Nevertheless, Rahm remained on the primary ballot.

According to The Associated Press report, Rahm dropped out, despite having the backing of the state GOP, to clear a path for his Trump-endorsed opponent to focus on Craig in the highly competitive district.

"In my opinion, there is nothing more important for this district than getting Biden (or a Democrat replacement) out of power and getting Donald Trump back in the White House," Rahm said in a statement at the time, just days before President Biden decided to drop out of the race. "Therefore, I will suspend my campaign operations and focus on doing everything possible to save our country."

split: Donald Trump, left; Speaker Mike Johnson, right

Former President Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson both endorsed Teirab. (Getty Images)

MINNESOTA BUSINESS OWNER TEARS INTO WALZ FOR COVID, BLM RIOT LEADERSHIP: A 'TOTAL AND COMPLETE FAILURE'

Craig, who is seeking a third term in office, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Minnesota’s 2nd District is rated as "lean" Democrat, according to the Cook Political Report. 

Angie Craig, Minnesota Democratic congresswoman

Rep. Angie Craig leaves the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 9, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump won the district by a narrow margin in 2016, coming away with 46.5% of the vote against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 45.3%. The district then swung to Biden in 2020, who topped Trump by just under seven percentage points.

Before Craig’s 2018 victory in the district, it had been represented by Republicans since 2001.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

More from Politics