Trans inmate's lawsuit challenges Trump 'two-sexes' order cutting off tax money for gender therapy

A transgender inmate receiving taxpayer-funded medical treatments has launched the first lawsuit against the Trump administration and the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) challenging President Donald Trump's executive order that puts an end to medical transgender treatments for federal prisoners.

Trump's executive order, titled "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government," prohibits federal funds from being "expended for any medical procedure, treatment, or drug for the purpose of conforming an inmate’s appearance to that of the opposite sex." The order also declares there are only "two-sexes."

The unnamed inmate, who goes by "Maria Moe" in court documents and is represented by GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders and National Center for Lesbian Rights and Lowenstein Sandler LLP, has been on medical hormones since they were a teenager and has not been housed in a men's facility since their conviction.

Once Trump signed the executive order, Moe was transferred to a men's prison facility, and BOP records changed the sex from "female" to "male," the complaint says.

The lawsuit, first reported by Reuters, claims Trump's executive order will lead to transgender women "who are incarcerated in federal prisons" being "unlawfully transferred to men’s facilities and denied medically necessary healthcare."

"If Maria Moe is transferred to a men’s facility, she will not be safe," the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Sunday, claims. "She will be at an extremely high risk of harassment, abuse, violence, and sexual assault. She may be subject to strip searches by male correctional officers."

"She may be forced to shower in full view of men who are incarcerated. And she will predictably experience worsening gender dysphoria," the complaint continued.

Moe is claiming Trump and the BOP are violating the Fifth and Eighth Amendments and claims they are "at imminent risk of losing access to the medical care she needs to treat her gender dysphoria."

Prior to Trump's reversal of BOP gender dysphoria policies, the BOP began funding transgender surgical procedures for transgender inmates in December 2022, with Donna Langan – formerly known as Peter Kevin Langan – becoming the first federal prisoner to undergo transition on the taxpayer dollar. Langan was convicted in 1997 for involvement in a series of armed bank robberies across the Midwest during the 1990s. Langan was a leader of the Aryan Republican Army, a White supremacist group that carried out these robberies to fund their activities, according to court documents.

Langan's gender transition followed years of advocacy and legal action, including a landmark settlement in 2021, when the BOP agreed to provide gender transition surgery to Cristina Nichole Iglesias, who was convicted in 1994 for threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction against British officials.

In the past year, multiple lawsuits have been filed over the denial of gender transition treatments for incarcerated individuals. Autumn Cordellioné, a transgender woman serving 55 years in Indiana for the murder of their 11-month-old stepdaughter, sued the state for refusing to conduct transgender surgery.

In April 2024, the Biden administration’s Department of Justice sued Utah’s Department of Corrections, alleging it created unnecessary barriers to gender dysphoria treatment for inmates.

In September 2024, Reiyn Keohane, a transgender woman imprisoned in Florida, filed suit against the state’s Department of Corrections. Keohane alleged officials violated the Eighth Amendment for discontinuing hormone therapy and access to female clothing and grooming products, despite Keohane's prior diagnosis and treatment for gender dysphoria.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Moe's attorneys, the White House and BOP.