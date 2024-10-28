Top Republican Bryan Steil's re-election in Wisconsin projected by Associated Press

Republican Rep. Bryan Steil, chair of the House Administration Committee, is projected to win re-election in Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating Democrat opponent Peter Barca, according to the Associated Press.

Also running in the race was Green Party candidate Chester Todd Jr.

Steil was first elected to Congress in 2018 and currently serves as the top member of a crucial congressional committee.

In 2020, he won his first re-election race against Democrat Roger Polack by a significant margin. He then defeated Democrat Ann Roe in 2022 by a somewhat smaller number to hold onto his seat.

The 2024 race was considered "Likely Republican" by a top political handicapper, the Cook Political Report.

Before Steil, Wisconsin's 1st District was represented by then-House Speaker Paul Ryan.

In Steil's capacity as chair of the House Administration Committee, he manages daily operations in the lower chamber. The committee is responsible for setting budget authorizations for committee expenses and individual member expenses. It also conducts oversight of House officers.

Meanwhile, Barca was a member of the American Federation of Teachers before becoming involved in politics. According to his website, he was in the Wisconsin State Legislature for two decades and spent seven years as the assembly minority leader.

He was formerly the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue up until early 2024.

Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District includes parts of Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Rock, Walworth and Waukesha counties. Waukesha County was notably considered one of the top battleground counties in the entire country ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The race between Steil and Barca was one of many that was expected to determine which party gains the majority in the House in the next Congress beginning in 2025. Steil's seat was eyed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee early on, with the group including him in their offensive target list.

