Texas lawmakers file record breaking 1,500 bills for 2025 legislative session

Tuesday was the first day Texas lawmakers could file bills for next year’s legislative session, and they were not shy about submitting a record-breaking 1,500 in the first filing period.

Though there is no real advantage, staffers camped out behind the Senate chamber in order to file early.

The early rush will, however, give a glance into issues plaguing the Lone Star State before the 89th legislative session reconvenes in 2025.

The bills filed covered everything from abortion, border security, restrictions on undocumented students receiving in-state tuition, proof of citizenship to register to vote and ways to lower property taxes or eliminate them altogether.

It is not uncommon for lawmakers to file thousands of bills during the session, but a majority never make it to the governor’s desk. The lowest bill numbers are reserved for the highest priority bills set by the House speaker and lieutenant governor in charge of the Senate.

Republicans flipping control in the House and Senate will undoubtedly affect the upcoming legislative session, but many of them have not yet filed their bills.

Currently, the red state is expecting to have a surplus of $20 billion to fund the new mandates at the start of the 2025 session, according to state comptroller Glenn Hegar.