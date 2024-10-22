Expand / Collapse search
Russia behind Walz deepfake video, US intelligence community officials say

Mankato West High School student Matthew Metro says he has never met Tim Walz

Greg Norman, Jake Gibson
Published
Tim Walz blames Trump for Iran-Israel conflict, Biden's economy, and the open border Video

Tim Walz blames Trump for Iran-Israel conflict, Biden's economy, and the open border

Vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz discusses Israel's right to defend itself and Kamala Harris' economic policies on 'Fox News Sunday.'

A deepfake video disparaging vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was created by "Russian influence actors" who are trying to undermine Kamala Harris’ campaign, U.S. intelligence community officials told Fox News. 

The video circulating on social media purports to show former Mankato West High School student Matthew Metro claiming that he was groped and kissed by Walz in 1997 when the Minnesota governor was a teacher there. Except the allegations are completely fabricated. 

"Based on newly available intelligence analysis conducted over the weekend, Russian influence actors manufactured and amplified the content," the officials told Fox News, adding that the video fit a pattern used by Russian actors in which the subject was "staged direct to camera and trying to make them go viral." 

These intelligence community officials also pointed out that they believe Russia is likely to be more aggressive in its efforts to sow division in the U.S. post-election if Harris wins, because Russia prefers that former President Trump win the 2024 race. 

TIM WALZ PRESSED ON ‘THE VIEW’ ABOUT PAST MISSTATEMENTS: ‘I SPEAK HONESTLY’ 

Tim Walz Mankato West High School

Vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz greets people at Mankato West High School in Mankato, Minnesota, on Friday, Oct. 11. Gov. Walz, who was a defensive coach for Mankato West's 1999 state championship team, visited the Mankato East-West rivalry game.  (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

The real Matthew Metro – who is now living in Hawaii – told The Washington Post that he has never met Walz. 

"It’s obviously not me: The teeth are different, the hair is different, the eyes are different, the nose is different," he said. "I don’t know where they’re getting this from." 

TIM WALZ HITS BACK AT CRITICS OF HIS GUN-LOADING TECHNIQUE: ‘I CAN SHOOT BETTER THAN ALL OF THEM’ 

Tim Walz and Bill Clinton

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appears with former President Bill Clinton at a campaign rally in Durham, N.C., on Oct. 17. (AP/Steve Helber)

Metro called the deepfake "an invasion of my privacy and my personal life." 

It so far has been viewed more than 5 million times, The Washington Post reported, citing engagement data from the social media platform X. 

Metro told the newspaper that he suspects his dormant accounts on Facebook and other social media platforms might have been raided for images and information about his background to create the deepfake. 

Tim Walz at Minnesota high school

Tim Walz speaks to players on the Mankato West football team on Friday, Oct. 11. The real Matthew Metro told The Washington Post that he has never met Walz. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Both the Harris and Trump campaigns did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

