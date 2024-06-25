Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Blake Moore advances in Utah's 1st Congressional District

Moore inches closer to securing a seat in the House

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published | Updated
Utah Gov. criticizes American Medical Association as 'political' group Video

Utah Gov. criticizes American Medical Association as 'political' group

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox criticized the American Medical Association and other medical groups as politicized based on their approach to gender transition treatments.

Blake Moore emerged as Tuesday night's winner in Utah's 2024 Republican primary election for the 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.  

Moore will now proceed to the November General Election where he will challenge Democratic candidate Bill Campbell.

Utah State Capitol building

The Utah State Capitol building is shown here. (redhumv via Getty Images)

Republican candidate Paul Miller, an electrician with no prior political experience seeking to appeal to the middle class, won more than 50% of the state delegation vote at the Republican convention in April.

Incumbent Rep. Blake Moore, a member of the House Budget Committee, is seeking a third term. 

Abortion is one of Utah's top election issues in the strongly socially conservative Mormon state. While Miller said he would support a national abortion ban, Moore said he would oppose extreme Democratic policies that permit abortion up until birth, according to an interview with the Salt Lake Tribune this month. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

