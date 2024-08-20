Expand / Collapse search
Wyoming

John Barrasso easily wins Wyoming GOP Senate primary

Senator to defend seat against Democrat Scott Morrow in November election

By Brianna Herlihy Fox News
Published
Dems have nominated most radical ticket in US history: Barrasso Video

Dems have nominated most radical ticket in US history: Barrasso

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., discusses Vice President Harris' border record and efforts to regain a Senate majority on "Sunday Night in America."

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso on Tuesday defeated a Republican primary challenger, setting up a battle for a third term in November. 

Barrasso, currently the chair of the Senate Republican Conference, the third-ranking position among Senate Republicans, and a ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, defeated Reid Rasner, a financial adviser. 

Republican Whyoming Sen. John Barrasso

Sen. John Barrasso speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 19, 2023. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Rasner ran his campaign on Wyoming’s energy industry, southern border security and imposing congressional term limits.

Barrasso seeks to defend his seat against Democrat Scott Morrow of Laramie. 

John Barrasso, John Thune, Steve Daines

Sen. John Barrasso is shown after a Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 28, 2023. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Barrasso, an orthopedic surgeon and former state lawmaker from Casper, has risen to prominence in the Senate and is a frequent critic of the Biden administration's immigration policies.

Barrasso made headlines recently for criticizing the Secret Service after the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

His office said "no one has taken responsibility" despite the gunman having been "identified as being suspicious one hour before the shooting."

Line of Chinese migrants

A group of migrants is shown after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border at Jacumba Hot Springs, California, on June 6, 2024. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

In January, Barrasso's wife lost her battle with brain cancer. 

"After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord," Barrasso said in a statement. "In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming, and friend to everyone she met. We miss her dearly. On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for your prayers and continued support as we remember her and grieve together." 

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

