John Barrasso easily wins Wyoming GOP Senate primary

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso on Tuesday defeated a Republican primary challenger, setting up a battle for a third term in November.

Barrasso, currently the chair of the Senate Republican Conference, the third-ranking position among Senate Republicans, and a ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, defeated Reid Rasner, a financial adviser.

Rasner ran his campaign on Wyoming’s energy industry, southern border security and imposing congressional term limits.

Barrasso seeks to defend his seat against Democrat Scott Morrow of Laramie.

Barrasso, an orthopedic surgeon and former state lawmaker from Casper, has risen to prominence in the Senate and is a frequent critic of the Biden administration's immigration policies.

Barrasso made headlines recently for criticizing the Secret Service after the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

His office said "no one has taken responsibility" despite the gunman having been "identified as being suspicious one hour before the shooting."

In January, Barrasso's wife lost her battle with brain cancer.

"After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord," Barrasso said in a statement. "In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming, and friend to everyone she met. We miss her dearly. On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for your prayers and continued support as we remember her and grieve together."