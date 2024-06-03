Iowa GOP Rep Nunn will face Democrat Baccam in general election for CD-3

In what is expected to be one of the most competitive contests among the 2024 congressional races, in Iowa's 3rd District, Republican Rep. Zach Nunn will face off against the winner of Tuesday's Democratic primary, Lanon Baccam.

The Associated Press called the race after 9 p.m. ET, with Baccam leading Vine.

Baccam is a first-generation combat veteran. He served as the deputy chief of staff to the Agriculture Department secretary.

Baccam held the fundraising edge throughout the primary by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.

Zach Nunn flipped Iowa's 3rd Congressional District from blue to red in 2022. Democrats are keen to take the seat back before Nunn's power of incumbency increases with multiple terms.

The 2022 race was a nail-biter, with Nunn eking out a win with less than 1% separating him from former Congresswoman Cindy Axne.

The Cook Political Report classifies the 3rd District as "leans Republican".