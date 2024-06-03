Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Iowa GOP Rep Nunn will face Democrat Baccam in general election for CD-3

Baccam was called the winner Tuesday night

Fox News
Published
close
GOP House must band together as 'last safeguard' against Biden, Dem-controlled Senate: Lt. Col. Zach Nunn Video

GOP House must band together as 'last safeguard' against Biden, Dem-controlled Senate: Lt. Col. Zach Nunn

Lt. Col. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, calls for Republicans to unite to elect a House Speaker and find common cause in stopping the Democrats' agenda.

In what is expected to be one of the most competitive contests among the 2024 congressional races, in Iowa's 3rd District, Republican Rep. Zach Nunn will face off against the winner of Tuesday's Democratic primary, Lanon Baccam. 

The Associated Press called the race after 9 p.m. ET, with Baccam leading Vine.

Baccam is a first-generation combat veteran. He served as the deputy chief of staff to the Agriculture Department secretary.

REPUBLICANS FLIP CRUCIAL IOWA HOUSE SEAT RED WITH ZACH NUNN'S WIN

Iowa Rep. Zach Nunn

Congressman-elect Zach Nunn attends orientation for newly elected members of the 118th U.S. Congress, following the 2022 midterm elections, at the Hyatt Hotel in Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2022. (Reuters/Michael A. McCoy)

Baccam held the fundraising edge throughout the primary by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.

Zach Nunn flipped Iowa's 3rd Congressional District from blue to red in 2022. Democrats are keen to take the seat back before Nunn's power of incumbency increases with multiple terms.

The 2022 race was a nail-biter, with Nunn eking out a win with less than 1% separating him from former Congresswoman Cindy Axne.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cook Political Report classifies the 3rd District as "leans Republican".

More from Politics