Frank Lucas won the battle for Oklahoma's Third Congressional District, beating out two challengers in the race.

The Associated Press made the call.

The battle for Oklahoma's Third Congressional District was a three-way race between incumbent Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., entrepreneur Robin Carder, and satellite engineer Darren Hamilton.

Lucas, the longest-tenured incumbent in the Oklahoma's House delegation, has served the district since 2003.

The incumbent has been the chair of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology since 2023 and enjoyed high-profile endorsements from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and the National Rifle Association (NRA), according to VoteSmart.

The race did not garner as much attention and fundraising as the high-profile battle for the state's Fourth Congressional District, with Lucas raising $1.2 million, according to Federal Election Commission data. Carder and Hamilton, meanwhile, failed to surpass $20,000 in funding.

Oklahoma's Third Congressional District has been dominated by Republicans, who have won every election in the district since 1996. It is the only district in the state that the Republican nominee will not have to face a Democratic challenger in November.