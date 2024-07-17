House lawmakers 'frustrated' with lack of transparency in Trump assassination attempt probe, member says

Some House lawmakers are "frustrated" with the changes in the investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Trump, Rep. Lisa McClain told Fox News Digital.

McClain, who sits on several committees, including Oversight and Accountability and Armed Services, said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has taken over the investigation, prompting concerns from lawmakers.

The U.S. Secret Service, which is investigating the shooting, falls under Homeland Security.

"They're very frustrated, which is probably a mild understatement," McClain said while at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. "There was an assassination attempt on the leading candidate. We're not getting a lot of answers. We're not being transparent. It's being shuffled from the Secret Service to Homeland Security. Why?"

SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR: TRUMP RALLY SHOOTER WAS IDENTIFIED AS ‘POTENTIAL PERSON OF SUSPICION’

Another point of concern is Mayorkas being involved in the probe, McClain said, given the opposition against him by many Republicans because of his handling of the southern border.

"The gentleman that says the border is secure as millions of illegals pour through our borders," she said. "We're not very optimistic. We're not very hopeful."

FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT SAYS TRUMP WOULD-BE ASSASSIN THOMAS CROOKS SCOUTED RALLY SPOT IN ADVANCE

The Secret Service has come under heavy scrutiny after the shooter was able to take a shot at Trump from outside the security perimeter. The agency and local authorities have pointed fingers at each other for the security lapse.

"At that particular site, we divided up areas of responsibility, but the Secret Service is totally responsible for the design and implementation and the execution of the site," Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said in an interview with CNN.

McClain said the director needs to take responsibility for what happened.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Secret Service needs to come out and say ‘Hey, I own this. This is my department. I’m the leader. I'm in charge. I will investigate this,'" McClain said. "We have got to take this seriously, and we've got to get to the bottom of it."