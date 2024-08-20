Harris celebrates 'ceremonial' Chicago DNC roll call vote from Milwaukee rally

CHICAGO – Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated the "ceremonial" roll call vote nominating her as the Democratic Party's nominee on Tuesday evening during a rally in Milwaukee, which is located about a 90-minute drive from the DNC's host city of Chicago.

"The delegates at the Democratic National Convention, well they just completed their roll call. And they have nominated Coach Walz and me to be the next vice president and president of the United States of America," Harris told the rally crowd in Milwaukee.

"I thank everyone there and here for believing in what we can do together. We are so honored to be your nominees. This is a people power campaign, and together we will chart a new way forward," she added.

Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are in Milwaukee Tuesday evening for a rally in the city that hosted the Republican National Convention just last month.

Just about 100 miles south of the Wisconsin city, thousands of Democrats are gathered in Chicago for the DNC, which kicked off on Monday. The roll call vote on Tuesday evening was ceremonial and non-binding, as Democrats moved to nominate Harris and Walz earlier this month.

Tuesday's DNC speech line-up is stacked with high-profile Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and others.

The DNC officially kicked off on Monday, when Harris delivered surprise remarks, while former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also took the stage in support of the Harris-Walz ticket.

President Biden delivered Monday's final speech, which wrapped up after midnight on the East Coast, as the president celebrated Harris' run after he dropped out of the race last month amid mounting concern of his mental acuity and age. Biden endorsed Harris shortly after dropping out.

"Selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made before I became when I became our nominee, and it was the best decision I made my whole career," Biden said on Monday in his late-night speech.

"We've not only gotten to know each other, we've become close friends. She's tough, she's experienced, and she has enormous integrity, enormous integrity. Her story represents the best American story."

Harris is slated to take the stage for her official acceptance speech for the nomination on Thursday evening in Chicago.