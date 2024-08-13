Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota

GOP Rep. Tom Emmer wins GOP primary battle for Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District

Cook Political Report rates district as 'solid' Republican

Fox News
Published
close
CNN data guru warns polls have historically underestimated Trump, says he's 'very much in this ball game' Video

CNN data guru warns polls have historically underestimated Trump, says he's 'very much in this ball game'

CNN data guru Harry Enten warned on Tuesday that polls have historically underestimated Donald Trump and despite Kamala Harris' gains in the polls, the former president was still very much in the race.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer defeated challenger Chris Corey in the Republican primary for Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District on Tuesday.

He now goes on to face the winner of the race between Jeanne Hendricks and Austin Winkelman, who faced off in Tuesday’s Democrat primary in the district, which the Cook Political Report rates as "solid" Republican.

The race pitted Emmer, the current House majority whip, and Corey, a professional golf caddy who had reportedly become disillusioned with Republican leadership

MINNESOTA RIOTS CONTINUED AFTER WALZ TOOK ‘RESPONSIBILITY TO ENSURE’ THERE WOULDN’T BE CHAOS

Tom Emmer speaking with US flags behind him

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., is the current House majority whip. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/File)

Emmer, who has represented Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District since 2015, was briefly considered for the role of speaker of the House before Mike Johnson was chosen to fill the role.

The incumbent Republican also served three terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives between 2005 and 2011.

Corey, on the other hand, is a political outsider who expressed frustration with establishment Republican leaders such as Emmer and vowed in a letter to the Monticello Times to limit himself to a short term in office.

Tom Emmer closeup shot

GOP Rep. Tom Emmer has represented Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District since 2015. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File)

MINNESOTA BUSINESS OWNER TEARS INTO WALZ FOR COVID, BLM RIOT LEADERSHIP: A 'TOTAL AND COMPLETE FAILURE'

Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District has had a Republican tilt for years, with a GOP candidate winning every House race in the district since 2002.

Tom Emmer

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn. (Getty Images/File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The district, which covers Saint Cloud and extends close to suburban Minneapolis, has also consistently supported Republican candidates in presidential elections, going to the GOP candidate in every race since 2000.

More from Politics