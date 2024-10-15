Gaetz demands answers from DHS amid ethics probe into Harris' 'border czar' responsibilities: 'This is shady'

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will have to turn over unredacted copies of a White House officials' correspondence with DHS that refers to VP Kamala Harris as the "border czar," if Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., gets his way.

Last month, Rep. Matt Gaetz demanded all correspondence from the DHS that refers to Harris as the "border czar" by Aug. 30. According to documents from a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from the Heritage Oversight Project, Ian Sams, a White House official, reportedly intervened to block the release of the documents.

"At the time [Sams] was engaged in a cover-up for her using government resources, he already had lined up his job on her campaign, which he officially started less than two weeks later," Gaetz wrote in a letter to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tuesday. "This is shady."

Gaetz is requesting unredacted copies of the correspondence involving Ian Sams related to his oversight request by Oct. 25.

"In fact, the day before the due date, on August 29, 2024, they raised the issue again to political appointees. Kudos to them. But the reason they did not respond to my request, apparently, is that the White House got involved," Gaetz wrote.

Gaetz suggests that Sams' actions may have violated the Hatch Act and other ethics rules, and he expects DHS to produce the requested emails as well as his initial request for emails with the term "border czar" by the end of the month.

The Heritage Foundation submitted their FOIA request on July 30, but DHS denied it, saying it was "too broad in scope and did not specifically identify the records which you are seeking," the lawsuit states. The plaintiffs were asked to specify what records they wanted.

"If she wasn't the border czar then there shouldn't be any. Amongst other excuses, DHS says this request is too big a burden for them," the Oversight Project posted on X.

Harris' immigration record has been a major talking point since she announced her candidacy for president after President Biden dropped out of the race.

Harris was widely dubbed the " border czar " after Biden tasked her in March 2021 to address the root causes of mass migration from Central and South America.

The term has become a cornerstone of GOP attacks on Harris as she continues her White House bid.

The Biden administration has rejected "border czar" as an unofficial title for Harris' role, but the term was embraced by multiple news organizations before she ascended to the top of the presidential ticket.

Fox News Digital has reached out to DHS for comment but did not hear back by publication deadline.

