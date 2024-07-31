‘Escalating threat’: Rise of Venezuelan street gang sparks alarm throughout US

The rise of a Venezuelan street gang throughout the United States is raising alarm at both the state and federal level, as the gang appears to be taking advantage of the ongoing crisis at the southern border — and becoming increasingly bold in its actions.

Fox News Digital confirmed an alert on Tuesday that a police department in New Mexico has received information from federal partners that members have been encouraged to attack police officers in Denver.

"The Albuquerque New Mexico Police Department (APD) has released this officer safety bulletin to notify law enforcement of information regarding the Tren De Aragua criminal organization and reports that TDA members in Denver have been given a ‘green light’ to fire on or attack law enforcement," a bulletin by the Colorado Information Analysis Center said.

VENEZUELAN GANG TREN DE ARAGUA GIVES ‘GREEN LIGHT’ TO MEMBERS TO ATTACK COPS: OFFICIALS

Other outlets reported similar messages to Chicago federal officials and Border Patrol agents.

The Denver Police Department told Fox News Digital that it was aware of the warning.

"As with any information about possible criminal activity that may impact other jurisdictions, details are shared across agencies. DPD is monitoring and making officers aware of the safety concerns shared by our law enforcement partners," the statement said.

But it’s one of a number of warnings coming from state and federal agencies, as well as some lawmakers, about the gang. The gang is believed to have originated in a Venezuelan prison and has made its way north over the years since, including into the U.S.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced new actions to stop the spread of the group. The Treasury Department designated it a "significant transnational criminal organization," while the State Department and Department of Justice offered a $12 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of three of the gang’s leaders.

"Today’s designation of Tren de Aragua as a significant Transnational Criminal Organization underscores the escalating threat it poses to American communities," Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement. "As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to target Transnational Criminal Organizations, we will deploy all tools and authorities against organizations like Tren de Aragua that prey on vulnerable populations to generate revenue, engage in a range of criminal activities across borders, and abuse the U.S. financial system."

BORDER STATE LAWMAKER SOUNDS ALARM ON BLOODTHIRSTY VENEZUELAN GANG ENTERING US: ‘THEY HAVE NO RULES’

The National Security Council said that departments and agencies across government are taking actions to "identify and disrupt" the group, while law enforcement was working with state and local partners "to investigate and prosecute Tren de Aragua members and affiliates engaged in criminal activities.

As early as last year, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was warning agents of the possibility of Tren de Aragua members coming in via the southern border.

"Keep your eye on this gang," Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens warned in May. "Their criminal activities represent a serious threat to our communities!"

He attached pictures that showed tattoos from gang members, including one which said "Salute me or shoot me."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF THE BORDER SECURITY CRISIS

The gang, known as TdA , made headlines earlier this year when it emerged that the brother of the suspect in the killing of Georgia student Laken Riley had affiliations with the gang.

Lawmakers have also sounded the alarm. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital that the gang is going to be the "dominant transnational criminal organization throughout the United States. There's no doubt in my mind."

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, recently urged the administration to slap a moratorium on all Venezuelans entering the U.S. until the socialist country starts accepting returns of its illegal immigrants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We write to you with grave concern regarding violent criminals from Venezuela being released from prisons, embedding themselves into migrant caravans, and traversing into the United States," Nehls and other GOP lawmakers wrote.