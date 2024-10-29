Expand / Collapse search
Early in-person voting kicks off in Oklahoma

Polling places are now open across Oklahoma

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Early in-person voting kicked off in Oklahoma on Tuesday as the 2024 election is now in full swing.

Here is everything you need to know to cast your ballot in Oklahoma.

How to vote in Oklahoma

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Oklahoma.

Voting by mail

Oklahoma began absentee voting earlier this month. Residents were required to request a mail-in ballot by Oct. 21. That ballot must be delivered to state officials by Election Day.

Early in-person voting

Oklahoma began early in-person voting on Wednesday, and it will continue through Nov. 2.

Voter registration

The deadline for registering to vote in Oklahoma was Oct. 11.

