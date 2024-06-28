DNC insider claims Biden meeting with Obama, Democratic strategist following debate disaster

President Biden is reportedly meeting with Democratic Party leaders in the aftermath of his disastrous first debate appearance.

Dougie Kass, fund manager of Seabreeze Capital Partners LP and a Democratic National Committee insider, said a meeting is being arranged between the president and two Democratic heavyweights.

"What I am hearing regarding Joe Biden. Ron Klain and Barack Obama are having a sit down with the President today. Jill Biden is insistent that Joe runs," Kass claimed via social media Friday. "Kamala is furious that she is not being considered as a replacement (Whitmer and Newsom are)."

Kass added, "Interestingly, my neighbor in East Hampton is hosting the Bidens tomorrow. It will be an important tell if the fundraiser is canceled."

The hedge fund manager's claim of Democratic leadership meetings comes after Biden's universally panned debate against former President Trump Thursday night.

With a raspy voice and delivering rambling answers, Biden struggled during portions of Thursday night's debate. He also lost his train of thought several times, raising concerns among his closest allies in politics and in the media.

Some strategists have suggested the Democratic Party must act quickly to replace Biden before his nomination is made official in August.

Vice President Kamala Harris has been largely ruled out as a potential replacement due to her unpopularity with voters. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have previously been floated as potential last-minute replacements.

During an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Trump was asked if he believes Biden will be the Democratic nominee.

"Yes, I think he will be the nominee," Trump said.