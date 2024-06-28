Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

DNC insider claims Biden meeting with Obama, Democratic strategist following debate disaster

Some strategists have floated the idea of replacing Biden before the nomination is made official

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Biden ‘lost the debate before he said his first words’: Eric Trump Video

Biden ‘lost the debate before he said his first words’: Eric Trump

Trump Organization EVP Eric Trump reacts to the CNN Presidential Debate on ‘Fox & Friends.’

President Biden is reportedly meeting with Democratic Party leaders in the aftermath of his disastrous first debate appearance.

Dougie Kass, fund manager of Seabreeze Capital Partners LP and a Democratic National Committee insider, said a meeting is being arranged between the president and two Democratic heavyweights.

"What I am hearing regarding Joe Biden. Ron Klain and Barack Obama are having a sit down with the President today. Jill Biden is insistent that Joe runs," Kass claimed via social media  Friday. "Kamala is furious that she is not being considered as a replacement (Whitmer and Newsom are)."

CAN BIDEN BE REPLACED AS THE DEM NOMINEE? HOW THE EXTRAORDINARY MOVE COULD OCCUR

joe biden on the debate stage

President Biden stands at his podium during the first presidential debate of the 2024 election season against former President Trump at CNN's studios in Atlanta. (Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Kass added, "Interestingly, my neighbor in East Hampton is hosting the Bidens tomorrow. It will be an important tell if the fundraiser is canceled."

The hedge fund manager's claim of Democratic leadership meetings comes after Biden's universally panned debate against former President Trump Thursday night.

With a raspy voice and delivering rambling answers, Biden struggled during portions of Thursday night's debate. He also lost his train of thought several times, raising concerns among his closest allies in politics and in the media. 

FIRST LADY CONGRATULATES BIDEN LIKE A CHILD AFTER DEBATE: 'YOU ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS'

Some strategists have suggested the Democratic Party must act quickly to replace Biden before his nomination is made official in August.

Vice President Kamala Harris has been largely ruled out as a potential replacement due to her unpopularity with voters. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have previously been floated as potential last-minute replacements.

Obama smiles with Biden

President Biden, left, laughs with former President Obama onstage during a campaign fundraiser at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

During an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Trump was asked if he believes Biden will be the Democratic nominee. 

"Yes, I think he will be the nominee," Trump said.

