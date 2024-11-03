Cruz: Harris made mistake by tapping Walz instead of PA’s Shapiro for VP

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris for her lack of support for Israel, arguing that the decision not to tap Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate was a result of the vice president caving to the "pro-Hamas" wing of the Democratic Party.

"You oughta ask yourself why didn’t she pick Josh Shapiro as her VP?" Cruz said during an appearance on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. "The answer is, in today’s Democrat Party, they could not stomach a candidate who was Jewish."

Cruz’s comments come just two days before polls open on Election Day, with both Harris and former President Trump making their final pitches in the seven key battleground states that promise to decide the race.

Two battlegrounds in particular, Michigan and Pennsylvania, show the struggle Harris has had cobbling together a winning coalition, Cruz argued, noting that the vice president has tried to appease Jewish voters in Pennsylvania despite the administration she serves in being the "most anti-Israel" one in American history.

"Kamala Harris is lying to people in Pennsylvania, and we know that because she’s not just some random person off the street, she’s been the sitting vice president for four years," Cruz said. "Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have been the single most anti-Israel administration this country has ever seen."

The Real Clear Politics polling average shows an extremely tight race in Pennsylvania in the final days of the election, with Trump currently holding a slim 0.3 point lead in the critical battleground state.

Betting odds for the race are similarly close, with ElectionBettingOdds.com showing Trump with 53.5% chance of winning Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, the latest Fox News Power Rankings rate the swing state as a toss-up.

Cruz suggested Sunday that Shapiro, who currently enjoys positive approval ratings among voters in his state, could have helped win the key state for Harris if she had chosen him.

"Shapiro might well have won the state of Pennsylvania for her, but the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party could not imagine, could not tolerate, such a thing," Cruz said.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.