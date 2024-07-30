Biden gives 4-word answer on when he'll campaign for Harris

President Biden has told Fox News "well, I did today" when asked early Tuesday morning when he is going to go out and campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden made the remark after returning from a trip to Austin, Texas, on Monday, during which he gave a speech outlining his wish for Congress to impose "bold" rules on the Supreme Court, including term limits and a new code of conduct, and to draft a new constitutional amendment that limits presidential immunity.

"When are you going to go out and campaign for the vice president?" Fox News asked Biden as departed the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House.

"Well, I did today," Biden responded.

The president also told Fox News that "we’re talking" when asked for his thoughts on Harris’ potential running mates, and who she should pick.

When Biden made his announcement to drop out of the presidential race on July 21, he said he wanted to offer his "full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year."

Biden said Monday at the LBJ Presidential Library at an event in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act that "in recent years, extreme opinions that the Supreme Court has handed down have undermined the longest civil rights principles and protections."

Biden named a number of recent cases, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Trump v. United States, which he said "most shockingly" established some presidential immunity and called it a "dangerous precedent."

"This court is being used to weaponize an extreme and unchecked agenda," Biden said and called the immunity decision "a total affront to the basic expectations we have for those who wield the power of this," the president said.

"My fellow Americans, based on all my experience, I'm certain we need these reforms. We need these reforms to restore trust in the courts, preserve the system of checks and balances that are vital to our democracy," he added.

