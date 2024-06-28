'Bad night': House Dems tread carefully after Biden debate performance

Democrat lawmakers came to the defense of President Biden's re-election bid after serious concerns were raised over Thursday night's debate performance.

Biden's physical and mental appearance was noticed just minutes into the debate as he stumbled over words with a raspy voice and appeared to at times lose his train of thought — with one well-connected Democrat source telling Fox that "everyone is freaking out" and that Biden "needs to go."

Despite the backlash, Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill rallied behind the president when asked by Fox News Digital if Biden should remain on the 2024 ticket as the Democratic nominee.

One Democrat said that Biden "absolutely" had a bad night, but that he should still represent the party on the general election ballot.

"Did Joe Biden have a bad night, in my opinion? Yes, he absolutely did. And he needs to get out and talk to the American people and answer the question that needs to be," said Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y. "But I know it's focused. And staying with Joe Biden because he is the right guy at the right time."

Rep. Robert Garcia, R-Calif., suggested that Biden was acting a certain way because he "was not feeling well."

"Look, I get that President Biden had a sore throat, but apparently was not feeling well. At the end of the day, we've seen the president in action for years," Garcia said. "We know what he's like. And I think 20 minutes of a debate, half an hour of a debate where he did obviously have some sort of… throat challenge or perhaps was sick, I don't think it's gonna matter at the end of the day."

"I will take the honest old guy over the dishonest old guy any day of the week," Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., told Fox News Digital.

Another Democrat, Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., said Biden "started off very slowly, but he picked up the pace."

"He was on message. He made compelling reasons and points why his administration has had to correct the mess that was the Trump administration," Carson said. "And I think he's shown that he's fit for leadership. He supports law enforcement. He supports our troops. He supports economic development and growth. And he's proven that. Look at the record."

Rep. Jonathan Jackson, D-Ill., also told Fox News Digital that Biden should "absolutely" be representing the Democratic Party on the 2024 ticket.