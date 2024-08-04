Expand / Collapse search
Elections

Axelrod: Harris momentum leaning heavily on ‘irrational exuberance’

Political strategist David Axelrod says Democrats need to remain 'sober' about Harris' chances

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Kamala Harris is a ‘hardcore’ liberal: Stephen Miller Video

Kamala Harris is a ‘hardcore’ liberal: Stephen Miller

Former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ and reacts to Vice President Kamala Harris’ latest pivot.

Top Democratic strategist David Axelrod says Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is riding on the "irrational exuberance" of the Democratic Party following President Biden's withdrawal.

Axelrod made the statement in an interview with CNN Newsroom this weekend. Harris' campaign has surged out of the gate with record fundraising and cutting away at Trump's lead in polls.

"She has a lot of momentum, but if you do look at the polling, this is still a really tight race," he said. "This is going to be a hard fight for either side. It’s based on the numbers we’re seeing right now."

"Look, I mean, there’s a lot of irrational exuberance on the Democratic side of the aisle right now, because there was despair for some period of time about what November was gonna look like," he continued. "Now people feel like there’s a chance."

JD VANCE CALLS TRUMP'S OFFER TO DEBATE HARRIS ON FOX NEWS 'MASTERSTROKE'

A split photo of former President Donald Trump looking off to the right (left) and Vice President Kamala Harris looking off to the left (right).

Top Democratic strategist David Axelrod says Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is riding on the "irrational exuberance" of the Democratic Party following President Biden's withdrawal. (Left: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images, Right: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Axelrod nevertheless argued that Trump still holds an advantage over Harris despite close polling.

"It’s absolutely Trump’s race to lose right now. He is ahead," he said. "And he is ahead in most of the battleground states. They’re close, they can be won by either candidate."

WHAT THE LATEST FOX NEWS POLLING IN THE KEY BATTLEGROUNDS SHOWS

He went on to say that everyone should remain "sober" about their chances on the Democratic side.

David Axelrod

Axelrod argued that Trump still holds an advantage over Harris despite close polling, saying Democrats need to remain "sober." (Screenshot/HBO)

2024 SHOWDOWN: TRUMP QUICKLY MOVES TO TRY AND DEFINE HARRIS

Fox News polls conducted after Biden's blockbuster announcement in three of the seven crucial states – Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – indicated Trump and Harris are neck-and-neck.

Additionally, in Minnesota and New Hampshire the latest surveys suggest that Democrats are reestablishing single-digit leads with Harris at the top of the ticket. Republicans have not won a presidential election in decades in either state, but recent polls showed Trump to be very competitive with Biden.

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower after being found guilty

Fox News Polls conducted after Biden's blockbuster announcement in three of the seven crucial states – Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – indicated Trump and Harris are locked in a very competitive race. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

Some pollsters argue that Harris may drop in the polls in the coming months as the shock of Biden's withdrawal wanes.

"Before long, Harris’ ‘honeymoon’ will end and voters will refocus on her role as Biden’s partner and co-pilot. As importantly, voters will also learn about Harris’ dangerously liberal record before becoming Biden’s partner," veteran GOP pollster Tony Fabrizio, who polls for the Trump campaign, predicted last month.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

