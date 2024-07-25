I worked for President Trump and saw what he can do. We all must do our part to help him win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans proudly celebrate our country as the land of opportunity. Opportunity, peace and prosperity, however, are not birth rights to be taken for granted. They are achievements secured by each generation through its patriotic commitment to freedom, innovation and hard work.

This November, Americans will have the opportunity to help elect former President Donald Trump to restore peace and prosperity to our nation.

Following the GOP’s inspiring convention in Milwaukee, Trump’s continued strong polling and the Democrats scramble to transform Vice President Kamala Harris from a punch line into a believable commander-in-chief, it might be easy for Republicans to grow complacent.

But the country cannot afford for us to make that mistake — the same mistake that saw so many expecting a red wave that never happened in 2022.

For all of us who support Trump, we must double down on our commitment, giving our all to ensure his victory this November. We must reach out to our fellow Americans who love this country who are yet undecided.

Republicans have many reasons to be optimistic. Americans know the economy thrived under Trump. Inflation was low, as was unemployment, especially in minority communities. Before the pandemic, middle-class income surged by $5,003 — in real dollars. Those are just a few of the reasons a CBS news poll "found that 65% of Americans remember the economy under former President Donald Trump as being good, compared with 38% giving the current economy under President Joe Biden the same positive assessment."

Americans know that the Trump presidency was a time of peace. As his strength kept foreign adversaries from starting wars, his diplomacy brought peace to the Middle East through the historic Abraham Accords.

As Trump’s ambassador to Spain and Andorra, I saw how he pursued — and embodied — a foreign policy guided by the time-tested concept of "peace through strength." Donald Trump is the strongest man I have ever known. His courageous defiance in the face of the assassination attempt was extraordinary, and unsurprising to all who know him.

Sadly, much of the peace and prosperity Trump delivered has been undone through the bad policies of the Biden/Harris administration. Their profligate spending, over-regulation, open borders and weakness abroad have battered all Americans and our allies.

The coming election offers an opportunity for renewal. We can reverse the serious errors of Biden/Harris by re-electing Trump. As tireless and committed as Trump is, he cannot do it alone. Republicans should not take the task ahead lightly; we must fully commit to the task at hand.

The issues are favorable to Republicans. Americans oppose the dangerous open border policies that Harris oversaw as the administration’s border czar. Americans want an end to the inflationary policies that have driven up the prices of food, gasoline and healthcare. Americans want everyone to live in peace.

Americans know that Kamala Harris is not up to the job of being president of the United States which is why her approval rating is as low as 35%. They are against Harris’s desire to remove the Senate filibuster and pack the Supreme Court so that Democrats can impose their unpopular agenda. They are concerned that she did not earn her nomination but was anointed by party bosses and donors, reminding voters of her long history of coddling the powerful while paying lip service to the people.

Republicans may have the wind in our sails, but we would be wise to remember how it failed to push us to big victories in the 2022 midterms.

We know that the Red State/Blue State divide means that fewer states are truly in play this fall — and the deeply partisan corporate media will continue to twist facts in an attempt to defeat Trump.

The difficulty of a task, however, makes it more worthy. In the face of these obstacles, we must redouble our efforts to preserve the republic.

Vince Lombardi, the iconic football coach whose greatest triumphs came just outside the RNC Convention in Milwaukee, once said that: "I firmly believe that any man’s finest hours – his greatest fulfillment of all that he holds dear – is that moment when he has worked his heart out in good cause and lies exhausted on the field of battle – victorious."

While growing up in small-town North Carolina, I remember my local pastor teaching us a similar lesson when he said that, in life, "it’s not about how much you give, but it’s about how much you sacrifice."

No one can doubt that Trump will "work his heart out." That is how he is built. The question for his supporters is: will you do the same? Will you match his commitment and dedication not just to a campaign but to our country?

As Trump has said: America is the story of "big dreams" and if Trump has taught us anything, it is to "be passionate — it's the only way to move mountains."

America, it is time for us to dream again and step up. It is time for us to climb mountains to reach and rebuild that shining city that is America.

Please join me this fall in making the needed sacrifice. Like generations of Americans before us, let’s rise to the occasion and give our all to re-elect Donald Trump President of the United States.