Why you should admire Tim Scott, Kamala Harris's historic role, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Sean Hannity: Biden is not calling the shots Video

Sean Hannity: Biden is not calling the shots

Fox News host Sean Hannity accuses the media of feigning outrage at President Biden’s debate performance.

HANNITY – Fox News host accuses the media of feigning outrage at President Biden’s debate performance. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Trump can and does do many interviews. Biden won't and cannot. Continue reading…

WHAT'S AGE GOT TO DO WITH IT? – Democrats claim 81-year-old Biden is a great president. But his biggest fails have nothing to do with age. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – The great Joe Biden dementia scandal is suddenly 'getting the clicks' from the general audience. Continue reading…

IT'S HER TIME – The untold story of Kamala Harris is about defining her historic role. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor asks Black voters what they think of President Biden and former President Trump following the CNN Presidential Debate. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': What some Black voters think of Biden post-debate Video

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS – Here's why I admire Sen Tim Scott – and why you should too. Continue reading…

TAKE IT FROM AN IMMIGRANT – Americans must persevere to regain our independence in 2024. Continue reading…

REAL PATH TO PEACE – Want a stable world? Disengage from the Chinese economy. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

