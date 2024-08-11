US can stop noncitizen voting, here's how Idaho is leading the charge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Only American citizens should vote in American elections. It’s common sense.

Yet, across the country, Americans are watching in dismay as Democratic-led cities and states open their elections to noncitizens. What’s worse – the Biden-Harris administration is directing federal agencies and their partners to provide noncitizens with voter registration information.

It’s a slap in the face to millions of Americans, especially those who earned the right to vote by becoming legal citizens of our great nation.

Idaho is taking a stand.

Idaho already has the most secure elections in the country. As governor, I plan to keep it that way.

In July, Idaho became the first state in the nation to take executive action against noncitizen voting. My executive order, the Only Citizens Will Vote Act, directs the Idaho secretary of state to work with county clerks to scrub our voter rolls and keep our elections free of non-citizens.

The act takes common-sense measures to give Idahoans confidence that their vote counts. It bolsters safeguards already implemented across Idaho’s 44 counties and improves collaboration between our state police, transportation department and Homeland Security to verify voter citizenship.

It’s more important than ever that we take steps to safeguard our elections from the consequences of Biden’s failed open-border policies.

Immigration and border security are core responsibilities of our federal government. But repeatedly, the Biden-Harris administration has failed to do its job. The absence of strong border security has allowed millions to enter the U.S. illegally, deadly substances to enter our communities, and criminal activity to flood our country.

Republican states have stepped up repeatedly to protect the health, safety and infrastructure of our communities from the effects of our lawless southern border. Idaho is proud to have supported these efforts, deploying state troopers and resources to the state of Texas three times since 2021.

I will continue to support these missions. However, as governor, my priority will always be defending the lives and liberties of Idahoans inside state lines.

Voting is not only our responsibility, but a right and a privilege. That’s why I’ve made ensuring election integrity and the sanctity of voting a pillar of my governorship.

In my first term, we launched a cybersecurity task force to identify threats to our election system. We doubled down on investments in election integrity and post-election audits to enhance transparency and assure Idahoans that their vote counts.

Idaho’s elections are safe and secure, and we expect the same of other states.

The Only Citizens Will Vote Act should be the standard for every state in the nation. I urge all my fellow governors – Democrats and Republicans – to join this effort and restore confidence in the security of American elections.

This isn’t a partisan issue. It’s common sense.