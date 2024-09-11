The two biggest losers at the Trump-Harris debate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As we sift through the aftershocks of Tuesday night’s presidential debate, one question stands out: Who "won"? While many will sing Vice President Kamala Harris’s praises and point fingers at alleged moderator bias against former President Donald Trump, the real question is—who gained more votes after the event?

That’s where we need to draw the line between effective messaging and a solid language strategy. Let’s face it: if good messaging doesn’t translate to results, it’s meaningless.

Unfortunately for both candidates, neither seemed to make much of an impact on undecided voters.

What Kamala Harris Was Trying to Do

Harris walked onto that debate stage with a mission to articulate a clear vision for how the next four years would be better than the previous ones under Biden.

Vision Did Not Shine: While she did lean on her youth as an advantage, her broader vision felt a bit flat.

Turning the Tables: She did a great job putting Trump on the defensive, effectively exploiting his vulnerabilities. But did that mean she captured voter enthusiasm? Not quite.

Style Points: With her composed delivery and a few standout lines, she definitely impressed, but let's be real—style alone doesn’t win votes.

Trump’s Challenge in the Spotlight

On the flip side, Trump had a big job: reassure voters about his stability. He needed to showcase the "fighter" side of him, but instead, we mostly saw the "unhinged" version.

Duality of Trump: Fortunately for Trump, voters seem to have already factored in that erratic behavior, but it doesn’t mean it doesn’t matter.

Missed Opportunities: He should have been emphasizing his strengths on hot-button issues like the economy, inflation, and immigration. Instead, he often got distracted by Harris’s provocations.

Despite not mastering the messaging game, Trump did a decent job framing two key questions that will linger after the debate

Key Questions to Consider:

"Are you better off today than you were four years ago?" "How is Kamala Harris different from Joe Biden?"

Sadly, he didn’t establish himself as the obvious answer to those questions, choosing to react rather than lay out a solid plan.

The Messaging Game

Let’s not forget: a powerful message that doesn’t prompt action is pretty futile.

Harris’s Strengths: She delivered with confidence and had well-crafted anecdotes.Plus, she was able to bait Trump effectively—a smart move on her part.

Plus, she was able to bait Trump effectively—a smart move on her part.

However, after polling some undecided voters, it became clear that her performance didn’t sway anyone’s minds.

Voter Thoughts:

Many were left asking, "How would a Kamala Harris presidency really be different from what we’ve had for the last four years?" That’s a big gap she didn’t bridge.

Messaging vs. Language Strategy: The Key Distinction

Here’s the takeaway: we need to differentiate between good messaging and an effective language strategy.

Connecting the Dots: Harris’s messaging engaged the audience, but it didn’t directly tackle what voters really care about.

A Missed Connection: Just having strong delivery isn’t enough if you can’t connect on issues people are passionate about.

Wrapping Up

So, while it’s clear that Harris may have "won" in terms of performance, the bigger question is—will this actually lead to votes? Many are doubtful about any significant polling shifts.



What both candidates needed to deliver is a robust language strategy that resonates with undecided voters. Success in this election cycle isn’t just about delivering effective messaging; it’s about providing clear answers that match the real hopes and concerns of the electorate.

As we get closer to Election Day, Harris and Trump both need to focus on the ultimate goal: winning the hearts and minds of voters—not just grabbing their attention. Because in the end, it’s the votes that really count.

