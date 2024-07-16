Trump can restore the American Dream: Bridge the unions and small businesses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There was much buzz as Teamsters president Sean O’Brien did something unprecedented – he took the stage at the Republican National Convention, saying, "It's an honor to be the first Teamster in our 121-year history to address the Republican National Convention."

While unusual, it maybe shouldn’t be unexpected. The Democrats have completely abandoned the middle and working class, and the massive increases in the cost of living under the Biden administration have many Americans wondering if the American Dream is out of reach.

Republicans and former President Trump have a tremendous opportunity to make the GOP the party of Main Street – that is, the middle and working class.

But in order to do this, they must be able to create a bridge and collaboration among workers of all types, whether trade union members, independent contractors, gig workers or small business owners (the majority of whom are both entrepreneurs and the only worker in their business, otherwise known as solopreneurs).

UNION LEADER'S PROVOCATIVE RNC SPEECH DRAWS IRE FROM SOME IN ORGANIZED LABOR

This will not be an easy task, but it is a worthwhile challenge.

My father was an electrician and lifelong member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). I know firsthand that trade unions (as opposed to regular labor unions) can provide members with many benefits, such as ongoing training to ensure there are topnotch tradesmen doing work.

I am also personally a small business owner and longtime advocate for small business owners, independent contractors and gig workers. I recently testified before Congress against the Corporate Transparency Act’s Beneficial Ownership Information rule.

NYC UNION LEADER SAYS MEMBERS SUPPORT TRUMP OVER BIDEN 3-TO-1: 'I SEE A WAVE COMING'

However, the unions often stand at odds with small business and independent workers. If the GOP can bring them together so that they can not only co-exist but thrive, there is a tremendous opportunity.

For example, the PROAct and the recently passed Biden administration Department of Labor independent contractor rule hurts gig workers, independent workers and small business owners. If these groups could find a way for unions to advocate for their members without hurting Main Street businesses and their desire to work independently, the GOP could powerfully advocate for all types of workers as it strives to restore the American Dream.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

In addition to inviting trade unions to be a part of the conversation, the GOP and the Trump team should be doing the same on the small business side. There are a ton of great advocates for small business – the NSBA, the NFIB, the S Corporation Association, the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council, Fight for Freelancers USA and more, plus independent advocates like me who can speak to the needs of small businesses and independent workers.

While unions represent millions of workers (it is estimated that the Teamsters and the IBEW together represent about 2 million), small businesses are more than 33 million entities strong. And there are estimates that top 70 million people working in gig and independent contractor jobs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is the backbone of America. As the effort continues to save the middle and working class and preserve and restore the American Dream, small businesses and independent workers must have a meaningful seat at the table.

Bringing together union workers and independent workers and building a bridge between them that meets their needs is a challenging job. But it presents a unique and important opportunity in the journey to give all Americans a chance to prosper.