OPINION

Trump can restore the American Dream: Bridge the unions and small businesses

The Democrats have completely abandoned the middle and working class

Carol Roth By Carol Roth Fox News
Published
DC is a 'treacherous' area: Teamsters president Video

DC is a 'treacherous' area: Teamsters president

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien speaks about former President Trump and the growing relationship between the Teamsters and the GOP at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

There was much buzz as Teamsters president Sean O’Brien did something unprecedented – he took the stage at the Republican National Convention, saying, "It's an honor to be the first Teamster in our 121-year history to address the Republican National Convention." 

While unusual, it maybe shouldn’t be unexpected. The Democrats have completely abandoned the middle and working class, and the massive increases in the cost of living under the Biden administration have many Americans wondering if the American Dream is out of reach.

Republicans and former President Trump have a tremendous opportunity to make the GOP the party of Main Street – that is, the middle and working class.

Republican National Convention

Sean O'Brien, Teamsters president, speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

But in order to do this, they must be able to create a bridge and collaboration among workers of all types, whether trade union members, independent contractors, gig workers or small business owners (the majority of whom are both entrepreneurs and the only worker in their business, otherwise known as solopreneurs). 

This will not be an easy task, but it is a worthwhile challenge.

My father was an electrician and lifelong member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). I know firsthand that trade unions (as opposed to regular labor unions) can provide members with many benefits, such as ongoing training to ensure there are topnotch tradesmen doing work. 

Trump’s ‘pro-America policy’ is garnering support among union workers: Bobby Bartels Video

I am also personally a small business owner and longtime advocate for small business owners, independent contractors and gig workers. I recently testified before Congress against the Corporate Transparency Act’s Beneficial Ownership Information rule. 

However, the unions often stand at odds with small business and independent workers. If the GOP can bring them together so that they can not only co-exist but thrive, there is a tremendous opportunity. 

For example, the PROAct and the recently passed Biden administration Department of Labor independent contractor rule hurts gig workers, independent workers and small business owners. If these groups could find a way for unions to advocate for their members without hurting Main Street businesses and their desire to work independently, the GOP could powerfully advocate for all types of workers as it strives to restore the American Dream.

Brit Hume: Teamsters giving money to the RNC is a 'sign of the times' Video

In addition to inviting trade unions to be a part of the conversation, the GOP and the Trump team should be doing the same on the small business side. There are a ton of great advocates for small business – the NSBA, the NFIB, the S Corporation Association, the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council, Fight for Freelancers USA and more, plus independent advocates like me who can speak to the needs of small businesses and independent workers. 

While unions represent millions of workers (it is estimated that the Teamsters and the IBEW together represent about 2 million), small businesses are more than 33 million entities strong. And there are estimates that top 70 million people working in gig and independent contractor jobs.

Trump greets supporters, union workers at NYC construction site: 'Amazing show of affection' Video

This is the backbone of America. As the effort continues to save the middle and working class and preserve and restore the American Dream, small businesses and independent workers must have a meaningful seat at the table.

Bringing together union workers and independent workers and building a bridge between them that meets their needs is a challenging job. But it presents a unique and important opportunity in the journey to give all Americans a chance to prosper.

Carol Roth is a former investment banker, entrepreneur and author of the new book "You Will Own Nothing" Broadside Books. Her previous books are "The War on Small Business" and the New York Times bestseller "The Entrepreneur Equation."