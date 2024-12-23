RICK McDANIEL: Here's how you can make 2025 a GREATER year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

My friend Jon Gordon, the best-selling author and speaker, is known for his "One Word" challenge. You pick one word for the new year. No resolutions just one word that gives you a mission, passion and purpose for the year. One word that will focus you to be your best in 2025.

My word for 2025 is: GREATER.

Greater is a comparative degree of great. In other words, beyond simply great is greater. What a goal to aspire to.

I hope you will make GREATER your one word for the new year too. You can have a greater year than you’ve ever had before. And a greater life than you are now experiencing.

I want to inspire you to believe in a greater future. Greater joy in living, greater purpose in life, greater faith in God. There is greater personal growth, greater spiritual maturity, greater financial freedom, greater health, greater relationships for you this year.

We can hope and pray for a greater outcome. God has put within us a desire for greater – a greater reality than what we are experiencing, a greater future for us and our loved ones and a greater freedom to do what God has destined for us.

Give yourself permission to live a greater life. Step into who you are purposed to be. Stop playing small. You're meant for greater things. God wants to develop your capacity for greater responsibility, greater influence and greater impact. God is preparing you for a greater life.

God made you to do great things, far greater than you could possibly imagine. Jesus said, "I tell you for certain that if you have faith in me, you will do the same things I am doing. You will do even greater things, now that I am going back to the Father." (John 14:12)

How can we do greater things than Jesus did? He raised people from the dead, He told people the future, He changed the world forever. We can’t do greater things than Jesus in quality, but collectively we can do greater things in quantity.

The key is believing, having the faith that it is possible to do greater, have greater and be greater. This is an opportunity to have a greater year.

Do we need greater? I think we do. We need greater wisdom, we need greater opportunity, we need greater fulfillment. We need greater in our lives, in our families and in our communities.

Greater would mean a year like we have never seen before. It would be a year that would surpass any previous year.

Can you imagine a year with greater resources? Replacing scarcity with abundance would be a game changer. Can you imagine a year with greater unity? Moving from division to understanding would positively change our culture.

Can you imagine a year with greater love? Relationships would be healed and restored. Can you imagine a year with greater commitment? So much would finally get done that has not been done.

You can have faith God will accomplish greater things than you could imagine in your life this year. You can believe for greater things despite impossible circumstances. You can persevere for greater things even amid discouragement. You can choose greater things by committing more than you ever have before.

The path to a greater life will not be nonstop momentum and never-ending victories. There will be challenges and setbacks this year. Greater is not an automatic position, it’s a daily decision. You choose each day that you are meant for more and you won’t settle for less.

When you continue to do the right things every day it adds up and the result is something greater. One positive practice is to take time each day to increase your faith by reading a devotion from my new book "Greater." This will inspire you to keep believing for greater in your life.

You will then act based on your belief. Your faith will grow as you see God work in your life in powerful ways. And before you know it you are living a greater life.

A greater year is waiting for you.

