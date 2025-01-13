One group in Chicago continues to hold our kids back from their bright futures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

They say our children are our future and I believe that. I have fought to dismantle the violent gangs in my neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago to free the children from their grip. I have fought to make sure our children have enough to eat so hunger does not consume their upbringing. I have fought to give our children a higher value in life other than crass materialism: faith in God, respect for their parents, and belief in themselves.

Yet I find that much of my efforts to steer these children upward has been continually undermined by one force in our city: The Chicago Teachers Union.

We have long known that far too many of our Chicago schools are failing its children, especially the ones in my neighborhood. We have also had quite a monumental year in exposing the corruption, incompetence, and shortcomings of the DEI policies that have undermined education for the past several years.

Yet, the union shows no sign of slowing down its destructive path that leaves our children at the bottom of the barrel. According to Wirepoints, only 29 in every 100 Chicago students can read at grade level. Only 18% of all its students are proficient in math.

These numbers are worse for those in my neighborhood. Our schools continue to push these kids from grade to grade without demanding any form of educational excellence from them. They’re failing these kids upwards.

Again, according to Wirepoints, 81% of these students graduate! How is this possible? Where is the morality here? Who is benefitting from this lie?

Lies beget even more lies. Ninety-three percent of the teachers in Chicago are rated "excellent or proficient." Seventy percent of its schools are rated "exemplary" or "commendable."

The single greatest beneficiary of these lies is the Chicago Teachers Union. The damage they have done to our most vulnerable population will resonate for the years to come — we’re already seeing the impact today as lawless packs of youths roam the streets looking for trouble.

Where is their moral conscience? The failure of the schools is well-documented but the only thing the union leaders are concerned with is concentrating their own power. They take no form of accountability or responsibility for their aggressive power grabs— their own selfish power is their main interest, not the children.

I recently came across a quote from the union on X that sums up their attitude toward their critics like me: "They want us to think that the teachers are the problem, but that has always been their message. We know the only thing that has brought progress to our schools has been a militant Chicago Teachers Union. We know the only thing that has led to improvements in the schools in my community has been an alliance, a coalition between students, teachers, staff and, of course, parents working together."

Remember, lies beget lies. What "improvements in the schools" are they talking about? And what is this talk about a "militant Chicago Teachers Union" bringing "progress?"

Their militancy is actually corruption.

Their pinned post on X says,"This is what solidarity looks like! From powerful speeches to unwavering energy, our rally showcased the strength of educators and allies united for justice. We’re building a brighter future for our students, schools, and communities."

The accompanying video states: "We need leadership at the Chicago public schools who intend to protect us from the tyranny and Trump and his troops." The last time I checked, Trump hasn’t undermined the education of these kids, but let’s go ahead and distract from the union’s abysmal record by pointing the finger at big bad orangeman.

Further, the union continues to put the blame on lack of funding — yet another lie begot. More specifically, the union is accusing the city of not properly funding all schools equally. But, according to Wirepoints, we’re spending more than ever per child: $29,160 in 2024, up from $20,979 in 2019.

Funding is not the problem. The union is. And I hate to say it, but the teachers are too. They claim their hands are tied but, after years of hearing that, I have to put the cold hard reality that we are failing our kids front and center — that’s all that matters to me.

The Chicago Teachers Union does not hold the best interests of our youth at heart and we must recognize that if we want a better America. After all, the quality of the youth of today determines the quality of the future.

