Morning Glory: Kamala Harris is the failed border czar

Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t want to be known as the "border czar" anymore.

But the Associated Press reported on March 24, 2021: "President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border and work with Central American nations to address root causes of the problem."

"For Harris," the AP report continued, "the assignment gives her the first big opportunity to step to the front of the stage on a matter of enormous consequence for the administration."

NBC joined AP in reporting on the significance of the job Harris was given. "President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he has appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead efforts to stem migration across the U.S.-Mexico border, as the administration faces growing political pressure to address a surge in undocumented migrant children unaccompanied by parents."

"A senior administration official said Harris' role would focus on ‘two tracks,’" the NBC report added, "both curbing the current flow of migrants and implementing a long-term strategy that addresses the root causes of migration. Cabinet members, including the Secretary of State, are expected to work closely with Harris on these issues." (Emphasis mine.)

The border crisis has grown worse and worse under Harris’ supervision. Because of the catastrophic failure of Harris on her single high-visibility job, the Vice President campaign is busy urging their allies in legacy media to rewrite history and to "fact check" Republican reminders that the country’s mitigation woes skyrocketed during Harris’ tenure.

More than 10 million migrants have crossed the border without invitation since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took over, and the toll on America has been heavy.

Harris had one job—one job—and she blew it from the day it was assigned.

