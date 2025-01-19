LEADER JOHN THUNE: Congress is ready to work with President Trump to deliver on mandate from Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After four years of inflation, chaos at our borders, and weakness on the world stage, the United States is turning the page. President Trump’s inauguration will usher in a new era focused on American strength – including a strong economy, a strong border and a strong military.

I expect we will see the president take action immediately to secure the border and undo Biden administration policies that threaten America’s energy security. And Republicans in Congress will work tirelessly to amplify his efforts.

We are already hard at work on legislation to accomplish two of our biggest priorities – providing the resources necessary to secure the border and extending the tax relief Republicans passed during the first Trump administration.

The Senate took an initial step on border security this past week with consideration of the Laken Riley Act, which will ensure that illegal aliens who steal, assault a law enforcement officer, or kill or seriously injure another person are detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement instead of being allowed out on the streets.

We’re looking to pass the bill in the Senate Monday and get it to the president’s desk shortly thereafter. Congressional Republicans will also deploy the Congressional Review Act to undo burdensome Biden administration regulations.

The Senate is also hard at work making sure President Trump has the team he needs in place. Senate committees have held hearings on 12 of President Trump’s nominees so far, with more on the way.

Last Wednesday, our committees held six hearings on Cabinet confirmations in one day, the most Cabinet confirmation hearings in a single day since 2001. Once nominees are out of committee, we’ll be working to quickly schedule confirmation votes on the Senate floor, with the goal of getting the president’s full Cabinet in place as soon as possible.

It’s going to be a new day in the executive branch in Washington. President Trump’s nominees are going to be focused on work, not woke. The days of executive branch agencies targeting conservative Americans, pushing extreme social policies, and advancing the social and environmental fantasies of the far left are over.

How refreshing it will be to have an administration focused on relieving regulatory burdens, promoting a strong economy and building up our military. The Trump administration – and Republicans in Congress – will also be focused on increasing government efficiency. When we see a way to eliminate waste or save taxpayer dollars, we’re going to take it.

I don’t think it’s any coincidence that there’s a new optimism in the air since November. President Trump’s belief in our country and our citizens is contagious. He reminds us that anything is possible in America, and that while we may have had a tough four years under the Biden administration, we have everything we need to come back stronger.

The voters handed President Trump a decisive victory in November. And now the real work begins: delivering on the mandate they’ve given us.

I am confident that with President Trump’s leadership and Republicans working together, we can spend the next four years building a stronger and more prosperous America, and a bright new future for the American people.

