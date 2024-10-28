I’m Tim Sheehy. This is why I want Montana’s vote for Senate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

My wife and I proudly fought in our nation’s longest war, completed hundreds of missions, and protected America and our liberties and freedoms – her as a U.S. Marine Corps officer and me as a Navy SEAL team leader.

I’ve led brave Americans in battle. We’ve lost friends, seen friends wounded, and spent years fighting in the most dangerous places in the world. We were honored to do it.

When bullets are flying, IEDs are detonating and the enemy is closing in, there’s nothing more important than accomplishing the mission and protecting your teammates – you go back to save your team and complete the mission because it’s the right thing to do.

That’s what America needs – new leaders who understand service, sacrifice and accountability to save America. If we don’t right the ship now, we may never recover.

MONTANA SENATE RACE SHATTERS SPENDING RECORDS AT $309 PER REGISTERED VOTER

I never considered entering politics until Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal washed away the sacrifices made by our family and closest friends.

America is at a crossroads. The decision to run for U.S. Senate was tough, but when your country calls, you must answer.

I proudly served as a Navy SEAL, built a successful Montana business, created Montana jobs, protected our communities and public lands fighting wildfires, founded a veteran-led cattle ranch to feed America with Montana beef, and helped bring the upgraded NICU to southwest Montana and Montana’s first Level I Trauma Center to Billings.

SEAL TEAM COMMANDER BLASTS 'MISGUIDED AND WRONG' CLAIMS CONTRADICTING SENATE CANDIDATE'S BULLET WOUND

As your senator, I’ll do the right thing in office because it’s the right thing for Montana and America – I’ll never be bought by the lobbyists, special interests and the D.C. swamp.

I won’t become a D.C. fixture. I’ll get the job done and come home to my family. That’s why I signed the term limits pledge and believe that if politicians can’t balance the budget, they shouldn’t get paid.

I’m running to save our great nation by working with President Trump to put America First and bring back common sense.

Montana common sense is simple: secure border, safe streets, cheap gas, cops are good and criminals bad, boys are boys and girls are girls.

TESTER SCORCHED FOR TRYING TO DISCREDIT GOP OPPONENT'S VETERAN-FOUNDED FIREFIGHTING FIRM: 'POLITICAL WARFARE'

Montanans want political outsiders to kick out the career politicians – Republicans and Democrats – who run for office after office, go to D.C. to get rich, and lecture us about "fighting for you" while our problems only get worse.

After 18 years, Jon Tester failed to secure the border, failed to deliver a functioning VA, failed to stand up to adversaries like China and Iran, failed to fight back against the liberals' job-killing energy agenda, failed to balance the budget, and voted with Biden and Kamala every time it’s mattered.

Tester, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., George Soros, and dark money Democrats spent millions spreading disgraceful lies about my service, family, character, Montana business, and commitment to our public lands, health care, and saving America.

MONTANA GOP SENATE CANDIDATE SHEEHY SAYS HE WAS IN AFGHANISTAN WHILE JON TESTER WAS 'EATING LOBBYIST STEAK'

There’s low, and then there’s Tester.

Tester loses on the issues, so he relies on smears and lies to get re-elected, which the media, who had no issue with me before I ran as a Republican, dutifully amplifies as truth. It’s the same Democratic playbook used for President Trump – who the media also loved until he ran as a Republican. It’s disgusting.

Why is Tester so desperate? Because on border security, inflation, the Second Amendment and keeping America strong, Tester’s with Kamla, and I’m with you. Tester is focused on smearing me, I’m focused on fighting for you and solving our serious problems.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Montanans will decide control of the U.S. Senate, and the choice is clear: I’ll always work with President Trump and always put America First. Tester is an America Last career politician, the No. 1 recipient of lobbyist cash, F-rated by the NRA, and a radical pro-Kamala liberal.

I’m humbly asking for your vote because we have an opportunity to save our country’s future for the next generation by defeating Tester and Kamala. Let’s take it.