I'm Eric Hovde: This is why I want Wisconsin's vote for Senate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The reason I’m running for the United States Senate is simple. I love our country.

We are blessed to live in America, which has provided more civil liberties, prosperity, and freedom to its people than any other country in human history.

Unfortunately, because of the failed policies of Biden, Harris, and Baldwin, our country is heading in the wrong direction, specifically in the past three and half years.

TRUMP HITS WISCONSIN IN GARBAGE TRUCK 'IN HONOR OF KAMALA AND JOE BIDEN'

At times, I don’t even recognize it anymore. What is right has become wrong and what is wrong has become right. We’re providing housing and cash payments to illegal immigrants while veterans are sleeping on the street. They’re also pushing a radical agenda to allow guys to play girls’ sports and enter their locker rooms and bathrooms.

I couldn’t sit on the sidelines any longer. I want to go to Washington to get things done because we have a lot of problems facing our country and we need people who have the knowledge and skills to solve our problems, not career politicians.

First, I am deeply concerned about our financial security. The Biden-Harris administration with the support of my opponent, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, is bankrupting our country, adding more debt in the last three and half years than our country’s first 230-year history. When Sen. Baldwin got to Washington our national debt was roughly $5 trillion; today it is nearly $36 trillion.

This reckless spending spree is the reason we’ve had 40-year highs in inflation that is crushing families in Wisconsin and across America, causing the price of everything from food and rent to energy and health care to go higher. Inflation is always caused by the excessive spending and printing of money. The definition of inflation is too much money chasing a fixed amount of goods and services. We must address our debt and deficit spending that is making life unaffordable for too many Americans and jeopardizing our children’s future.

GOP CHALLENGER TIES SEN BALDWIN'S REMARK ABOUT TRUMP VOTERS TO CLINTON'S INFAMOUS 'DEPLORABLES' MOMENT

I am also concerned about our domestic security. Sen. Baldwin has pushed the dangerous ‘defund the police’ movement, which has led to unprecedented staffing problems for police departments, making our streets less safe.

Sen. Baldwin has also supported the Biden-Harris administration’s radical open-border policies, leading to the worst border crisis in American history. She even said "We spend too much money on the southern border" while voting to give illegal immigrants cash payments.

In the last three and half years, well over 10 million illegal immigrants have entered our country, creating a myriad of major problems.

The open southern border has allowed criminal elements to enter our country. Recent ICE data revealed over 13,000 illegal immigrants in the U.S. were found guilty of homicide and over 15,000 have been found guilty of sexual assault. Dangerous open-border policies have made every state a border state, including Wisconsin, where in Prairie du Chien, a small town of just over 5,000, a Venezuelan gang member recently assaulted a mother and her daughter, and was charged with sexual assault, child abuse, and strangulation.

HOVDE SHINES SPOTLIGHT ON TAMMY BALDWIN'S WALL STREET PARTNER DURING WISCONSIN DEBATE

The fentanyl crisis is another horrible consequence of the border crisis, as our country is losing over 100,000 largely young Americans every year to the poison that is created in China, shipped to the drug cartels in Mexico, and brought up over our southern border. Since Sen. Baldwin has been in the Senate, opioid overdose deaths have nearly tripled in Wisconsin and a recent report found fentanyl is now the leading cause of death of people aged 25-54 in our state.

Lastly, the open southern border has created a humanitarian crisis. They cannot account for nearly 300,000 children. That is heartbreaking. My foundation works to save vulnerable children here in America and across the world and I have been actively fighting sex trafficking for over two decades. Sadly, I can assure you that a large portion of those children have ended up in the sex trade because of our dangerous open border.

Our international security is another great concern as our world is engulfed in chaos. I believe this all started from the incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was the most embarrassing day of my life as an American. Thirteen marines were killed, we left billions of dollars of military equipment in the hands of the Taliban, and emboldened our enemies. I believe our adversaries saw this weakness and moved — Putin on Ukraine, the Ayatollah of Iran through their proxies Hamas and Hezbollah on Israel, and China is becoming more aggressive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

I also believe our country has become too divisive. Politics has become too bitter and instead of trying to work together to solve the numerous problems our country is facing, we live in our own echo chambers. Sen. Baldwin voted with the Biden-Harris administration 95.5% of the time. As a businessman, I understand the importance of cooperating and will always work to find common sense solutions without compromising my principles to put the broader interests of the American people ahead of partisan politics.

Lastly, unlike Senator Baldwin who has taken money from Wall Street, Big-Pharma, and Big Tech, I am not taking their money and will only work for the people of Wisconsin. For too long, Washington has been run by career politicians who have become corrupt. Instead of addressing the multitude of issues affecting the American people, politicians today care only about getting re-elected and enriching themselves, raising money from special interest groups that they become beholden to.

I believe it’s time for change.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

My hope is to bring my skill sets to fix the problems our country is facing. It’s time to return to the citizen legislator; somebody who serves for a term or two and brings their skill sets from the real world to improve our country.

To the people of Wisconsin, I would be honored to have your vote and if you do elect me as your U.S. Senator, I will only put America's interests first and use my experience to get things done.