Drafting women in the military: The next battle in far left's crusade for 'sameness'

Drafting women for military service is the next step in the long ideological battle to erase any evidence of the age-old truth: men and women are different.

From the playing field to the front lines, destroying sex-based protections continues to place women in danger by ignoring their biological differences and forcing them to conform to something they will never be: men.

And these consequences couldn’t be more dire.

These attacks on human nature are nothing new. This false view of "liberation" undergirded the ’60s feminist movement and paved the way for its shameful and devastating effects, including the erosion of the American family, the degradation of new life, and ultimately the demise of flourishing femininity.

But the crusade against women does not stop there.

The 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) introduced in the U.S. Senate is the new vehicle to eradicate any acknowledgment of the sexes in federal law. The NDAA would require young women to register with the selective service, requiring them to be drafted for combat in the name of "equality," once again confusing the term with "sameness."

Anyone who has escaped the blinding madness of far-left politics can see the self-evident truth manifest all around them. We, as a human race, are simply categorized into male and female.

This basic fact, which was largely uncontested for most of human history, is a foundational element of who we are – it undergirds where we come from and provides critical insight into how we uniquely operate. The choice to ignore this brings sweeping consequences, from villainizing new human creation to placing women directly in harm’s way by comparing her to the physical makeup of a man.

In high school, I had to compete against a boy who "identified as transgender" and was, therefore, allowed to bypass the sex-based protections established by girls’ and boys’ leagues. This was my first exposure to the consequences of ignoring sex.

But at the time, I was ignorant of this larger campaign against biology and science, assuming someone would clarify the rules, that girls’ sports were for girls only. I was wrong, and five years later, boys have infiltrated nearly every category of female athletics.

But this example merely scratches the surface. Extending this ideology to the country’s wartime readiness is reckless on all fronts. Drafting women would destabilize already vulnerable families. It would escalate the dangers placed on women, and most importantly, it gambles the lives of daughters in foreign wars, threatening America’s own future.

Men and women are different, and the military is not a social experiment for some attempt at equality; it is meant to be a fighting force that protects and defends the nation.

Just recently, conservative organizations Concerned Women for America and the Heritage Foundation posted Father’s Day videos calling on "girl dads" to protect their daughters from President Biden’s Title IX rewrite that erases the distinct dignity of women.

Forcing young women into the draft hijacks this duty and distorts the call of protection to a universal responsibility, placing an additional burden on mothers and daughters. Some women choose to fight for their country, which is an admirable and courageous choice that must be uniquely catered to each personal and family situation.

However, men have a civil obligation to defend the freedom they and their families at home enjoy every day. Inflating one to another is misinformation about familial obligations and disrupts the bedrock of society.

Military funding and the draft are not just another set of tools politicians can leverage toward "social justice" efforts. They are a real mechanism for real wars, and Americans should be disgusted by this mockery.

Despite its serious nature, girls nationwide took to TikTok and Instagram last year to joke about the possibility. They flooded the networks with videos commonly titled "If the girls got drafted." Among the commentary were jokes about girls crashing tanks, ordering Starbucks on the field, or taking "fit check" pictures in uniform.

Though it is largely built on satire, this trend indicates society has not lost all sanity and can still identify the ludicrousness of this notion.

Just as I did in high school, girls may take for granted how far the campaign to abolish sex is really willing to go. Because this is not a joke, it is a debate happening now in the halls of the U.S. Senate.

Americans must demand adequate provisions for their daughters. Ignoring our biology is not "equality," and forcing sameness is not "progressive."