Biden is on the way out and Trump is taking the wheel. Welcome back, America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As an entrepreneur, I am so thankful that this country has once again embraced that growth and success are the core drivers of our culture in America.

You can see the excitement from leaders everywhere about the direction of the country. When even Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg are embracing President-elect Donald Trump, you know that the distractions from the past four years are in the rearview mirror. The inauguration on Monday for Trump will be filled with enthusiasm about our future.

We win as a society through progress and innovation. The ones who lead us through that should be respected and admired, certainly not hated for their success. This culture of hate and divisiveness for those who are successful is no longer trendy.

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP IS THE MOST POPULAR HE’S EVER BEEN

America is the role model for every other country in the world and capitalism is the reason we have dominated for well over 200 years. While many like to criticize America, everyone wants to live here, and almost all of our domestic critics would never live anywhere else. Finally, there is momentum to not allow the critics to rule the day and for our country to focus on the core values that placed us as the leader on the world stage.

We are returning to the roots that have made this the best country in the world.

As a country, I fully believe we need to take care of those who are not as well off. There should be a healthy debate on how to ensure that. Taking care of those less fortunate is a duty that we all must share in.

FOX NEWS POLL: VOTERS VIEW 2024 NEGATIVELY BUT HAVE HOPE FOR THE FUTURE

The problem is that these challenges have been the focus of every discussion. It has resulted in an exhausted populace--both Republicans and Democrats are tired of every incident being monitored by the politically correct police.

It is impossible to have a real discussion on important issues or to perform at your best when you are handcuffed by the possibility you have unintentionally done or said something that could ruin your career. Our culture has allowed this to happen and, finally, almost everyone is in agreement that it needs to stop.

All social movements result in great change and propel us forward as a society. But movements can go too far and it creates collateral damage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The current collateral damage is that speaking freely from the heart is monitored so closely that any imperfection results in cancellation. The result? ALL the greatness of innovation and business success that creates jobs, advancement and growth is persecuted as greed.

The hero worship of Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4 in Manhattan, is just the latest example of a country gone too far, and the horrible L.A. fires are an example of priorities focused on everything but preserving human lives.

It is clear though that the November presidential election and the ongoing support for Donald Trump is proof that the pendulum is finally swinging back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We are returning to the roots that have made this the best country in the world. I can once again wake up every day excited by the future, rather than having to apologize for everyone's past and my success.

Welcome back, America.