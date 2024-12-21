ADVENT 2024: Reclaiming Christmas: Living out biblical love

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So many holidays incorporate the theme of love. When you hear the word love, your mind probably goes to Valentine’s Day. That’s a common and understandable association, but I think it’s built on a misunderstanding of, to use the cliche, the true meaning of Christmas.

Charlie Brown had it right: in many ways, Christmas has "gone commercial." No matter where we go, we’re inundated with messages about what to buy, where to shop, and how to spend money during the holidays. Sadly, it seems that Christmas has become merely a reason to shop.

While there is tremendous value in giving gifts, a superficial and commercial focus misses the central message of Christmas. The message that began the tradition of gift giving in the first place.

It’s time we reclaim the real reason for our Christmas celebrations. It’s time we remember that Christmas is first and foremost about love.

John 3:16 says, "For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life." This is the most quoted, most well-known verse in the Bible. But many of us fail to realize these words' incredible impact on the Christmas season.

That’s why I want to draw your attention to a little, often overlooked word in this most famous of verses: "that." This word says so much about God and about the nature of love. God loved the world, loved each of us, so much that. This love acted powerfully to restore what was broken, bridging a gap between a fallen humanity and a loving and holy God.

He didn’t stop feeling love. That love prompted Him to radical action. It prompted Him to give up His beloved Son to be Emmanuel, God with us. It prompted Christmas. That's the thing about love. If love is genuine, it always prompts action. Just as God acted to restore us from the ultimate sin which led to our separation from Him, we as Christians are called to act in such a way that we are restoring biblical justice to a broken world.

That’s why we give gifts each Christmas. It’s a tangible way to show those closest to us that we love them.

The story of Christmas makes it clear: Love crosses divides, overcomes obstacles and makes a difference.

But if love stops with those closest to us, we are not truly living out God's love. Notice the object of God’s love in John 3:16. It’s the world—a world that notably did not love God in return, a world that did and does everything possible to live apart from God.

And yet God loved.

You see, God’s love is intertwined with biblical justice. Love extends to everyone, even those we disagree with and don’t particularly like. The story of Christmas makes it clear: Love crosses divides, overcomes obstacles and makes a difference. It actively confronts wrongs, protects the vulnerable and builds a foundation for reconciliation.

Each of us is called to this kind of love this Christmas season. And there truly is no better time to put it into practice because, despite the frantic shopping and consumeristic messages, the holiday season is ripe with opportunities to demonstrate love for others.

So, this year, seek out opportunities to get involved in service projects that make a difference in the lives of those in your community. Instead of spending more money on presents for family and friends, find creative ways to bless those who can’t afford gifts this year. Get a group together and go caroling at the local nursing home.

But go and make a difference. Go and live out that love that has given us the reason for our celebration. This is what makes the Christmas season so special. I believe it gives us this magical time of year and the wonder we felt as children.

It isn’t just the presents and the lights and the time spent with loved ones, though those are deeply good. It is also the acts of love and sacrifice. The little moments where we have the chance to really be the hands and feet of Jesus to those around us by practicing love through our actions.

