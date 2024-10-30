5 reasons why Kamala Harris' closing argument may give her a win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I’m not here to make endorsements. As a researcher and communications strategist, my role is to evaluate not just what candidates are saying, but what voters are actually hearing.

On Tuesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris had a significant opportunity to deliver her closing arguments at the very site where the events of January 6th, 2021, occurred. With deeply rooted beliefs shaping voter perceptions, we know a thing or two about confirmation bias: if you’re looking for hate, you’ll find it; if you’re searching for hope, that might show up too.

So, if you’re a Trump supporter, there was plenty to critique on Tuesday night. If you’re on Team Harris, your heart probably soared. And if you’re undecided, you may have found something hopeful to latch onto. Will it be enough to give Harris a victory on November 5? I’m uncertain. But she hit some of the key notes she needed to hit in her closing argument to America.

Here are five reasons why.

1. She Showed Voters She’s Listening

In the weeks leading up to this moment, Harris often came off as defensive, especially when it came to economic concerns. When voters voiced worries about rising grocery prices, she insisted that the economy was thriving. Tuesday night, however, she shifted gears, directly acknowledging those frustrations. By connecting with voters’ fears and showing that she truly understands their struggles, she took a crucial step toward building a stronger bond with those who need to feel heard.

2. Offered Solutions for Real Problems

Harris has sometimes struggled to tie her policy proposals to the real-life problems voters face. When asked what she would do to address rising costs, she responded that she was raised middle class leaving voters with very little to hold on to. On Tuesday night, though, she laid out concrete, actionable strategies that could resonate with those dealing with inflation and economic uncertainty. Was it enough? I’m not entirely sure, but it certainly felt like progress. Voters want a leader who has a clear plan, and last night, she started to connect those dots.

3. Answered the question of how her administration would differ from the Biden administration

A key part of Harris’s message was highlighting how her presidency would differ from Biden’s. Up until now, she has struggled to create a distinction by simply stating that she is clearly NOT Joe Biden. But on Tuesday night she did something very different. She pointed out that while the past four years focused on tackling the pandemic, her administration would center on affordability and economic relief. This reframing is important because it distinguishes her clearly from Joe Biden, signaling that she’s ready to lead our country in a new direction.

4. Offered Optimism over Fear

When she launched her campaign, Harris made a point to steer clear of fear-driven rhetoric, emphasizing a fight for freedom that resonated with many. On Tuesday night, that symbol of freedom was everywhere—freedom signs lined the stage and surrounding area, creating a powerful visual statement. This optimistic messaging was a refreshing contrast to some darker moments of her campaign and frankly of the last several days.

5. Made Herself the Central Character of the Message, not the Former President

It’s important to create a distinction between yourself and your opponent. In recent weeks, most everything Harris has done seems to be in response to Trump. He would trample on the constitution. Be a dicatator. A fascist. Even Hitler. And indeed, she did some of that last night. But it wasn’t the CENTER of her messaging.

When she focuses too much on Trump it amplifies his presence and makes him seem unbeatable. Instead, she effectively communicated that she is very different from Trump while positioning herself as a capable leader who can tackle the future head-on.

Kamala Harris made her closing arguments to voters on the Ellipse on Tuesday night, transforming what was once a crime scene into a platform for her vision of the future. The clock is ticking, and while she did make significant strides in her case for herself, the ultimate decision rests with the voters. Will they buy what she’s selling?

Opinions on Trump are strong and steadfast, but feelings toward Harris seem to be more fluid. She did what she needed to do last night; now it’s up to the voters to determine if they’re ready to take that leap with her.

As we head into the final days of the campaign, one thing is clear: in the unpredictable world of politics, the real test will be whether she can turn this moment into a meaningful movement.

